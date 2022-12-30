3 reasons to look for a new job in 2023, especially if you work in tech

While the world collectively celebrates the easing of the pandemic and the start of a new year, those currently working in the tech sector are also in for a banner year as demand for their skill sets continues to rise.

For those working in tech who may have spent the last two years plateauing career wise, it’s time to start looking for a new job and take advantage of the sector’s success, getting out ahead of 53% of coworkers, who stated that they will be seeking a new job with higher salary within the next six months.

The statistic comes from the recent PWC Global Workforce Hopes and Fears report which also states that those working in the tech sector feel more job security and enjoy higher salaries than those in other sectors.

If you believe that the early bird catches the worm, then it’s time to start job hunting now so you can take advantage of higher salaries, increased benefits and true flexibility.

Higher salaries

Globally, tech salaries are increasing, and rapidly, with Gartner reporting that tech companies are increasing salaries by up to 50% to retain key talent. This means if you’re currently working in tech, you may either be able to get an increase in salary by asking where you are, or by jumping ship.

Areas with highest demand include cybersecurity, engineering management, data management and AI. These areas were all directly impacted by the pandemic which brought forward the pace of digitalisation, and saw companies of all sizes scramble to improve their tech infrastructure.

Increased benefits

Bean bags and free coffee are great, but where tech companies really shine is their overall compensation package which often include non-financial benefits. If chosen correctly, these can impact your pocket just as much as financial compensation. Options such as staff stock purchase plans, pension contributions and health insurance can add to your salary value, while paid parental leave, remote working opportunities and bonuses can impact your day-to-day life.

True flexibility

With flexible working being here to stay, and the global 4-Day Week experiment showcasing increased productivity and profitability for workers and companies, workers want flexibility in how and when they work.

Tech companies are ahead of the curve in that many are embracing true flexibility for workers, encouraging staff to work and how and when they want––as long as targets are met and projects are completed.

What this means is that workers are able to handle childcare requirements, family commitments or entertain other hobbies, safe in the knowledge that nobody in senior management is clock watching. On a very practical level, it also means that early birds can work when they’re most productive, leaving night owls to do exactly the same thing.

A new role in 2023

If you’re interested in starting a new role in 2023, or even if you want to just see what’s available, then we’ve selected three leading tech companies currently hiring below as a taster of what’s available. And don’t worry if you don’t have a tech-based skill set but still want to take advantage of the tech sector’s boom: there are plenty of opportunities within tech companies for marketing, finance and human resources roles too.

Ripple

Ripple is a fintech company determined to grow the Internet of Value which sees money move at the same speed as information using blockchain technology. The only blockchain company with its software in use in the open market, Ripple is currently hiring for a number of roles including Senior Database Engineer. Browse all available roles at Ripple.

Ramp Financial

Ramp Financial is bespoke finance software that lets businesses of all sizes automate their financing tasks and save time. Beloved of startups and those looking to scale, Ramp Financial has been described as the next generation of fintech. The company is currently hiring for a number of roles including Technical Program Manager. Browse all available roles at Ramp Financial.

OpenSea

OpenSea provides NTF fans and crypto collectors a place to buy and sell their wares. OpenSea employees enjoy benefits such as health insurance, parental leave, generous paid time off and the opportunity to enjoy flexible working. OpenSea is currently hiring for a number of positions including Director of Engineering. Browse all available roles at OpenSea.

There are dozens of companies currently hiring across all sectors and levels on the NextPit Job Board – discover all opportunities now. This article was written by Aisling O’Toole.