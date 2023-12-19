This Week's Free iOS and Android Apps and Games: Limited Time Offers

How has your smartphone experience been this year? Is it time to perform an audit on the type of apps you have on your phone? Perhaps it is time you try something new, and we might just have a free app (or two) that will pique your interest at the start of this week. This article is published twice each week to deliver a new list of free apps and games without repeating any app from the previous article. While the listed apps here are free for a limited time only, we do not know when they will end up as paid again.

Without further ado, check out our list of games and apps for the week. We do perform due diligence on making sure are free from scams and privacy concerns, but understand that this list is different from our Top 5 Apps of the Week since we do not review these apps individually. In other words, so of them might contain advertisements and in-app purchases.

Don't miss this: How to find free apps for Android and iOS

Tip: If you come across an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install it first and delete it afterward. This will cause the app to be saved to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Memorize: Learn Spanish Words ( $6.99) : It is never too late to start learning a new language. Use this app to pick up the pace of learning Spanish.

It is never too late to start learning a new language. Use this app to pick up the pace of learning Spanish. Mandala Maker ( $0.49) : You do not have to be an insanely creative artist to draw intricate mandalas with this app.

Android Games

The Rich King ( $0.99 ) : Ever wondered how life would be if you were stinking rich? Find out virtually in this game!

: Ever wondered how life would be if you were stinking rich? Find out virtually in this game! Merge City Premium ( $4.99 ) : Spruce up your virtual city in this game from the ground up. It will carry your characteristics and thoughts.

: Spruce up your virtual city in this game from the ground up. It will carry your characteristics and thoughts. Ruby Square ( $0.99 ) : A puzzle game where you rotate a square of colors to help them match with the surrounding squares.

: A puzzle game where you rotate a square of colors to help them match with the surrounding squares. Live or Die: Survival Pro ( $0.49 ) : Do you love survival games? If so, then this is the perfect game for you as you craft your way through a bleak future.

: Do you love survival games? If so, then this is the perfect game for you as you craft your way through a bleak future. Shadow Survival ( $0.99 ): It is you against the world. Do you have what it takes to take down never-ending hordes of enemies?

Affiliate offer Amazon Gift Card

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Panographic Photo ( $1.99 ): Stitch different photos together using this app for a brand new look.

Stitch different photos together using this app for a brand new look. TILA: Sleep, Meditation & Calm ( $2.99 ): Want to sleep better? This app claims to be able to help you enter dreamland faster than usual.

Want to sleep better? This app claims to be able to help you enter dreamland faster than usual. Videdit ( $0.99 ): This is a useful video editing tool to use on your iPhone.

This is a useful video editing tool to use on your iPhone. Face Story Pro ( $2.99 ): Be like T-1000 by changing your face to another through the morphing process.

Be like T-1000 by changing your face to another through the morphing process. ColorCamera - Color Picker ( $0.99 ): This app is basically a teardrop tool, letting you select the perfect color from your photo collection.

iOS games

Shock Clock Arcade ( $0.99 ) : It is only a matter of time before you lose, but just how fast and far can you progress with your reflexes?

: It is only a matter of time before you lose, but just how fast and far can you progress with your reflexes? Pepi Bath 2 ( $3.99 ): Not all kids love their bath times, perhaps this app might make it look fun enough for them to dip their toes in the bath next time without being dragged there screaming and kicking?

Not all kids love their bath times, perhaps this app might make it look fun enough for them to dip their toes in the bath next time without being dragged there screaming and kicking? Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): Catch monsters. Train them. Let them fight with other monsters. Win and upgrade the monsters. Rinse and repeat.

Catch monsters. Train them. Let them fight with other monsters. Win and upgrade the monsters. Rinse and repeat. 2 Players 1 Device ( $0.99 ) : If you are short on devices but have 2 squabbling kids to keep them occupied, this single device game is ideal.

: If you are short on devices but have 2 squabbling kids to keep them occupied, this single device game is ideal. Rain Drop Catcher ( $1.99 ): Catch falling rain drops in this reflex-oriented game.

Affiliate offer Apple Store Gift Card

Well, that's all for now as we kick-start this week's selection of free apps and games. We hope that some of them were interesting for you! Do you have a recommended app or game that you would like to share? Do let us know in the comments!