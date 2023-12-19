Hot topics

Buy and Secure Apple's Watch Series 9 at $70 Off Before It Gets Banned

nextpit Apple Watch 9 Review
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

The ongoing patent dispute between Apple and Masimo over the SpO2 sensor has resulted in a preemptive import ban on the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 which would take effect on December 21. If you're intending to buy one before the ruling commences, there's a great opportunity to secure it via Best Buy. The retailer now has the smartwatch at $70 less than the usual price and guaranteed to arrive before Christmas.

What's covered with this deal are all colorways of the GPS-only Apple Watch Series 9 in 45 mm case size including the popular Midnight black option. You can have it paired with a sports loop or silicone sports band.

Why the Watch Series 9 is popular among solid Apple fans

Similar to the pricier Watch Ultra 2 (review), the Watch Series 9 debuted in the fall with the new Apple S9 chip that enables a few notable functions. This includes the gesture-based Double Tap using your thumb and index finger for touchless control. The chip also supports on-board Siri voice commands without an active internet connection as well as processing more complex tasks.

With Apple's Find My network, you can use the Watch Series 9 to locate missing Apple AirTag or other Apple products through precise tracking, thanks to the UWB 2 (ultra-wideband) chip. In addition, Apple's 9th gen smartwatch features a plethora of accurate biometrics sensors to record health vitals such as on-demand ECG, irregular heart rate notifications, and changes in body temperature, among others.

Apple Watch Series 9
Apple Watch Series 9 has a new S9 SiP (system in package) chipset / © nextpit

If the ban commences, it's likely that the SpO2 sensor will still work on the Watch Series 9, or at least there is a planned software fix that might alter how the measurement and data will be presented. Nonetheless, the rest of the available features will be a compelling reason to own the smartwatch.

Are you looking to buy the Watch Series 9 with this saving? Share with us your plans in the comment section.

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

