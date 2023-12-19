Buy and Secure Apple's Watch Series 9 at $70 Off Before It Gets Banned
The ongoing patent dispute between Apple and Masimo over the SpO2 sensor has resulted in a preemptive import ban on the Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 which would take effect on December 21. If you're intending to buy one before the ruling commences, there's a great opportunity to secure it via Best Buy. The retailer now has the smartwatch at $70 less than the usual price and guaranteed to arrive before Christmas.
What's covered with this deal are all colorways of the GPS-only Apple Watch Series 9 in 45 mm case size including the popular Midnight black option. You can have it paired with a sports loop or silicone sports band.
Why the Watch Series 9 is popular among solid Apple fans
Similar to the pricier Watch Ultra 2 (review), the Watch Series 9 debuted in the fall with the new Apple S9 chip that enables a few notable functions. This includes the gesture-based Double Tap using your thumb and index finger for touchless control. The chip also supports on-board Siri voice commands without an active internet connection as well as processing more complex tasks.
With Apple's Find My network, you can use the Watch Series 9 to locate missing Apple AirTag or other Apple products through precise tracking, thanks to the UWB 2 (ultra-wideband) chip. In addition, Apple's 9th gen smartwatch features a plethora of accurate biometrics sensors to record health vitals such as on-demand ECG, irregular heart rate notifications, and changes in body temperature, among others.
If the ban commences, it's likely that the SpO2 sensor will still work on the Watch Series 9, or at least there is a planned software fix that might alter how the measurement and data will be presented. Nonetheless, the rest of the available features will be a compelling reason to own the smartwatch.
Are you looking to buy the Watch Series 9 with this saving? Share with us your plans in the comment section.
