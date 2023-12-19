Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera Processing May Equal the Pixel 8

Samsung's flagship camera phones are always regarded as some of the best out there. But when compared to the ranks of Google's Pixels, Samsung relies on unnatural processing, resulting in overly vivid images and videos, which are preferred by some users. The company is now rumored to change the image processing on its devices starting on the Galaxy S24 Ultra .

Big 'software' changes on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera

According to frequent tipster Sondesix, Samsung is revamping the software algorithms on the cameras of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. And together with the new ISP of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, the iteration would produce more “realistic” shots compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra and older Galaxy shooters. The Koreans might end up following Google's preference of having more natural images on the Pixel 8 (review) devices.

Samsung is also known to over sharpen the shots on its camera phones, especially those taken using the zoom optics. In the Galaxy S24 Ultra, it is mentioned that the sharpening section will be is improved and “more properly”.

Alleged real-life photos of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra / © X/u/DavidMa05368498

In a separate leak, user Ahmed Qwaider alleges that Samsung is changing the default resolution on the Galaxy S24 Ultra's primary sensor to 24 MP or double from the 12 MP of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This choice should likely add more details without consuming much storage compared when shooting at higher resolutions.

And according to a more reliable source, Ice Universe, the Galaxy S24 Ultra's quad camera is composed of an updated 200 MP main camera, a new 50 MP with 5x zoom that replaces the periscope, a familiar 12 MP ultrawide, and a 3x telephoto.

A better titanium finish on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The leaker shared some early feedbacks on the new titanium build of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Accordingly, the titanium frame in gray colorway on the handset is comparably better than the natural titanium variant on the iPhone 15 Pro (review), which might refer to how the finish is presented. Furthermore, the ergonomics and handling of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to be great despite the boxier form and flatter sides and panels.

At the same time, the leaker doubles down on the big AI features debuting with the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24. And based on the previous rumor, some new software capabilities are powered by Galaxy AI and include generative and multimodal AI tools to create images and texts, among others.

Reliable sources suggest the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 (Plus) will be announced on January 17 at the Unpacked event in San Jose in the USA. It was also added that pre-orders will follow right away while the actual shipments of the units will start on January 26.

With these features and specs, do you think the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra appears to be a serious camera phone upgrade? Tell us in the comments.