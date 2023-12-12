Why Pay More? Get these Free Apps and Games for iOS and Android

A brand-new week means it's time to review the apps on your phone and see if there's anything new that catches your attention. We publish this article twice a week to provide a fresh list of free apps and games. Please note that the apps listed here are free for a limited time only, and we can't predict when they will become paid again.

Without further delay, here is our list of games and apps for the week. We have carefully checked them to ensure they are free from scams and privacy concerns. However, please be aware that this list is different from our Top 5 Apps of the Week, and we have not reviewed each of these apps individually, so some may contain advertisements and in-app purchases.

Don't miss this: How to find free apps for Android and iOS

Tip: If you come across an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install it first and delete it afterward. This will cause the app to be saved to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

QR/Barcode Scanner Pro ( $2.49) : In this post-pandemic world, scanning QR codes is necessary. This app does so with aplomb.

In this post-pandemic world, scanning QR codes is necessary. This app does so with aplomb. Matrix TV Live Wallpaper ( $4.99) : Spruce up your phone's wallpaper with this live wallpaper that draws inspiration from the cult classic movie.

Android Games

Sky Wings: Pixel Fighters ( $0.99 ) : A fast-paced shoot 'em up that will keep you on the edge of your seat at all times. Do you have the reflexes for it?

: A fast-paced shoot 'em up that will keep you on the edge of your seat at all times. Do you have the reflexes for it? Crosswords Word Fill Pro ( $1.49 ) : Give your brain a nice workout when you fill the numerous available crosswords.

: Give your brain a nice workout when you fill the numerous available crosswords. Synonyms Pro ( $1.49 ) : What better way than a game to build and expand your vocabulary?

: What better way than a game to build and expand your vocabulary? Cooking Kawaii ( $0.99 ) : A hungry man is an angry man, or so the saying goes. Are you deft enough to feed a never-ending stream of hungry diners?

: A hungry man is an angry man, or so the saying goes. Are you deft enough to feed a never-ending stream of hungry diners? Blackthorn Castle 2 ( $3.99 ): A visual novel that pits you right into a medieval castle, where there are tons of puzzles to solve.

Affiliate offer Amazon Gift Card

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Military Money: Pay & Pension ( $6.99 ): If you are in the military and want to know how much of a nest egg you will have, this app is ideal as a start.

If you are in the military and want to know how much of a nest egg you will have, this app is ideal as a start. Activity Tracker ( $2.99 ): Who needs an Apple Watch when you can track your activities with this app?

Who needs an Apple Watch when you can track your activities with this app? Klipped ( $0.99 ): If you like things to look minimalist, this text editor is right up your alley.

If you like things to look minimalist, this text editor is right up your alley. SomaFM Radio Player ( $7.99 ): Gain access to 30 year-round channels for your listening pleasure.

iOS games

Rain Drop Catcher ( $1.99 ) : How many rain drops can you catch in a single sitting? Find out in this reflex-based game.

: How many rain drops can you catch in a single sitting? Find out in this reflex-based game. Blackthorn Castle 2 ( $3.99 ): Embark on a visual puzzle adventure game, as you explore an ancient castle and solve problems within.

Embark on a visual puzzle adventure game, as you explore an ancient castle and solve problems within. Fiete World ( $1.99 ): Introduce your child to an open world game, where they can explore their creativity and let their imagination run wild.

Introduce your child to an open world game, where they can explore their creativity and let their imagination run wild. Paintiles ( $0.99 ): Clear the board by matching tiles of the same color, and you have a say since you will be painting them.

Affiliate offer Apple Store Gift Card

Hopefully, this week's selection of free apps and games this week are of interest to you. Do you have a recommended app or game that you would like to share? Do let us know in the comments!