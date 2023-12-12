Hot topics

The iPad Mini 6 Now $100 Off: A Perfect Christmas Gift Idea

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
NextPit Apple iPad Mini Fabi
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

If you're still looking for a present this Christmas or perhaps just in for a portable tablet for personal use, the iPad Mini 6 (2021) might be one of the best gift ideas you should consider. Amazon has this iPad back to its second-best price of $399, knocking $100 off the usual price of the slate.

What's even greater, however, is that the retailer will ship the iPad Mini 6 to you before the holidays if you order one today. Likewise, you can pick up the slate in all colors or with a different variant and memory configuration with the same $100 saving across all choices.

Why the Apple iPad Mini 6 (2021) is worthy purchase for those who prefer portability

Apple's iPad Mini 6 (review) has been in the market for 2 years now, but it doesn't mean it's a slouch in its form. In fact, it still does perform reliably smooth as with the newer regular iPad tablet entry of the iPhone maker. This is thanks to the powerful A15 Bionic chipset paired with a 4 GB of RAM. And with this setup, it is well-optimized to run on iPadOS.

Apart from the snappy performance, though, the 6th generation iPad Mini is considered for its lightweight and sleek build. At 293 grams (10.3 oz) weight and 195.4×134.8×6.3 mm dimension, you can easily stow it in large pouches or pockets.

Apple iPad Mini 2021 6th generation
The Apple iPad Mini 6 is compatible with a wide range of keyboard accessories, including the Apple Pencil 2. / © NextPit

Additionally, it features an 8.3-inch LCD screen with a crisp resolution and bright output. It also uses a 4:3 aspect ratio, which is suitable for consuming e-books or browsing the web. There is a support for Apple's Pencil 2 for drawing and note-taking, although there are a lot of fantastic Pencil alternatives out there as well.

The tiny Apple tablet is also a reliable machine for endurance. It can last a full day of heavy usage between charges, but you can squeeze more out of it with combined modest usage patterns. Refilling the iPad Mini 6's cell is relatively quicker, plus it does come with a more versatile USB-C port.

What do you think of the discounted iPad Mini 6 as a gift idea? Are you planning to buy one? Tell us about your answers in the comments and if you'd like to see more Apple deals.

The best in-ear headphones 2023 in comparison

  Editor's choice Alternative choice Apple choice Alternative choice Best choice under $150 Best choice under $120
Product
Jabra Elite 10
Sony WF-1000XM5
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Technics EAH-AZ80
Nothing ear (2)
Jabra Elite 4
Image Jabra Elite 10 Product Image Sony WF-1000XM5 Product Image Apple AirPods Pro 2 Product Image Technics EAH-AZ80 Product Image Nothing ear (2) Product Image Jabra Elite 4 Product Image
Price (MSRP)
  • $249.99
  • $299
  • $249
  • $299
  • $149
  • $119.99
Offers*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing