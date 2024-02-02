Get Your Free Android and iOS Apps of the Week Here!

Looking for something new to install on your phone? You have come to the right place then with our free iOS and Android Apps of the Week column which is published twice each week to provide you with something new to play with.

This is a very different animal from our "Top 5 Apps of the Week" since all the apps listed here are normally paid, but are available for free temporarily. We have carefully curated these apps to make sure they feature minimal microtransactions with all of them carrying a minimum 3.5-star rating.

However, we do not know how long these apps will remain free as it depends on the app developers themselves. Should you come across an app that is listed but is no longer free, do inform us so we can make the relevant changes.

Here's a tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps that are free for a short time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Volume Booster ($2.99): Just how loud can your smartphone speakers go? Find out with this app.

Just how loud can your smartphone speakers go? Find out with this app. KX Music Player ($2.99): While music streaming is the way to go, some of us might prefer old-school MP3s stored locally.

While music streaming is the way to go, some of us might prefer old-school MP3s stored locally. Equalizer FX Pro ($2.99): Want to have a perfectly balanced sound? Maybe this app can help.

Want to have a perfectly balanced sound? Maybe this app can help. Datamosh ($1.49): Make interesting artwork from existing photos with this app.

Android games

Everybody's RPG ($0.49): Roll back the years in this pixelated old-school idle RPG as you mess about with seemingly endless hero combinations.

Roll back the years in this pixelated old-school idle RPG as you mess about with seemingly endless hero combinations. Wind Wings ($1.99): Strap yourself in and save the galaxy in this space shoot 'em up.

Strap yourself in and save the galaxy in this space shoot 'em up. White Room ($0.49): Explore this psychological horror game that is played from a first-person perspective.

Explore this psychological horror game that is played from a first-person perspective. Orbit XL ($0.99): Stay on course without being sucked into a black hole or hit by obstacles...you're fine as long as you remain in orbit.

Stay on course without being sucked into a black hole or hit by obstacles...you're fine as long as you remain in orbit. Ding Dong XL ($0.99): Move back and forth from the bottom to the top while avoiding obstacles in this high-stakes game.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 7a

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Luca ($0.99): A photo editing and filter app for you to come up with unique-looking photos.

A photo editing and filter app for you to come up with unique-looking photos. Safety Photo+Video Pro ($3.99): Keep your private photos and videos away from prying eyes with this app. This is a digital vault of sorts, if you will.

Keep your private photos and videos away from prying eyes with this app. This is a digital vault of sorts, if you will. Origami - Fold & Learn ($2.49): Learn how to fold origami with this app and impress others with your newfound skill!

Learn how to fold origami with this app and impress others with your newfound skill! MetaWeather ($1.99): Accurate weather forecasts on your phone? Sign me up!

Accurate weather forecasts on your phone? Sign me up! Text Workflow - Convert Text ($1.99): If you deal with a lot of text daily, this app might be helpful. It takes any text and transforms it into the format you need, when you need it.

Free games for iPhone and iPad

Incoherence ($3.99): This is like a digital escape room for you to piece different clues together to find your way out.

This is like a digital escape room for you to piece different clues together to find your way out. Rain Drop Catcher ($2.99): How fast are your reflexes? Will you be able to catch all the raindrops before they hit the floor?

How fast are your reflexes? Will you be able to catch all the raindrops before they hit the floor? GraviT ($1.99): A new kind of puzzle game that requires you to rotate blocks until they rest on a matching color.

A new kind of puzzle game that requires you to rotate blocks until they rest on a matching color. Forever Lost: Episode 1 HD ($2.99): A first-person adventure game that offers a rather creepy atmosphere.

Affiliate offer Apple TV+

Is there anything interesting that rocks your boat? Do you prefer games or productivity apps? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.