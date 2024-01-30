See Which Free Apps are there for Android and iOS this Week

Are you sick and tired of the apps on your phone? Perhaps it is time to try something new, and we hope that our free iOS and Android Apps of the Week column will provide you with something new to play with. This column is published twice each week for variety.

This is very different from our "Top 5 Apps of the Week" as everything listed here is normally paid, but is available for free temporarily. We carefully curated these apps to feature minimal microtransactions and all have a minimum 3.5-star rating for quality control.

However, we do not know when the promotional period will be over as it depends on the app developers themselves. Should you come across an app that is listed but is no longer free, do inform us to make the relevant updates.

Here's a tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps that are free for a short time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Relaxing Tangle Pro ($0.49): An app that lets you relax through the clever interaction with images.

Android games

EHW Premium & 101 Classic Games ($0.49): This is a classic game collection, all rolled into a single app. Expect to see plenty of knock-offs!

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Scoliometer ($14.99): This app claims to be able to be a scoliosis screening tool, but you are still better off with a medical professional.

This app claims to be able to be a scoliosis screening tool, but you are still better off with a medical professional. Play and Pause Button ($2.99): A web extension for Safari that helps you control media playback easier.

A web extension for Safari that helps you control media playback easier. caff.ai ($0.99): Is there such a thing as having too much coffee? Apparently so, which is why this app helps you manage your intake.

Is there such a thing as having too much coffee? Apparently so, which is why this app helps you manage your intake. Butleroy ($8.99): Manage your reminders and tasks easily with this unique app.

Manage your reminders and tasks easily with this unique app. Momently ($1.99): Write down your most precious thoughts in this journalling app.

Free games for iPhone and iPad

Another Tomorrow ($5.99): Solve intricate puzzles after taking photos of a particular room and then figuring the clues captured.

Solve intricate puzzles after taking photos of a particular room and then figuring the clues captured. Station 117 ($1.99): A first-person adventure game that does require some use of your noggin'.

A first-person adventure game that does require some use of your noggin'. Ferris Mueller's Day Off ($1.99): You can tell that this is going to be a parody of the more famous namesake, but it is still a fun point-and-click adventure game.

You can tell that this is going to be a parody of the more famous namesake, but it is still a fun point-and-click adventure game. Veritas ($5.99): Question everything. It seems the truth is not all that is cracked up to be in this unique title.

Question everything. It seems the truth is not all that is cracked up to be in this unique title. A Short Tale ($3.99): A cute escape room game that requires you to solve puzzles in a race against time.

Was there anything that caught your eye this week? Do you prefer games or productivity apps on the list? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.