Sony's AirPods Max Killer WH-1000XM5 Headphones are 18% Off Today

Jade Bryan
Sony's WH-1000XM5 are proven to be some of the best Bluetooth headphones you can buy in their category. And while it appears that their successors are not ready anytime soon, the company continues to offer attractive discounts on the headphones. Over on major retailers, the Sony WH-1000XM5 return to $328 or down $71 from $399, which is the second-best price recorded.

What's even greater with this sale is that all colorways of the WH-1000XM5 are available for potential buyers to choose from, which particularly include the black, dark blue, and beige.

Why the Sony WH-1000XM5 are a better purchase than Apple AirPods Max

In our colleague's review, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are widely considered to output top-tier ANC level for its price, even surpassing Apple's pricier AirPods Max in this department. Not only the multiple microphones integrated into the wearable are essential for active noise cancellation, but these components enhance voices for significantly clearer calls as well.

As regards the audio quality, the WH-1000XM5 are no slouch either. Antoine even touts the headphones' V-shaped sound signature, which boosts bass, lower mids, and treble. The new 40 mm dynamic drivers on the over-ears also kept the overall output precise. Notably, there is also support for LDAC codec along with MP3 upscaling through Sony's proprietary DSSE Extreme mode.

Sony WH-1000XM5
Sony's WH-1000XM5 feature customizable touch controls and a USB-C port for charging / © NextPit

Another great advantage of the WH-1000 over the AirPods Max is the functionality. Essentially, Sony's high-end headphones are fully compatible with iPhones and Android devices and offer full equalizer. Users can also customize the active noise cancellation levels and create transparency profiles at the same time. Likewise, the headphones' controls are customizable, too.

With a 40-hour playback rating, the WH-1000XM5's endurance is considerably above average when compared to many in its class. This is only reduced to 30 hours when ANC and transparency mode are enabled.

Do you think the Sony WH-1000XM are a worthy option for the AirPods Max at their current discounted price? Let us hear your answers in the comments, and perhaps let us know if you want to see more headphones deals.

