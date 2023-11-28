Get Your Free iOS and Android Apps This Week

Phew! The crazy sales period is over, or is it? Perhaps you might still be looking out for stuff to buy this coming Christmas. Well, just to distract yourself for a moment, check out our twice-weekly edition of free apps of the week. When it comes to applications, our curated list of free apps and games on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for your iPhone or Android smartphone allows you to fully utilize them. Typically paid apps, these have been temporarily made available for free.

To start, we have curated a collection of games and apps that have been carefully vetted to be free from scams and privacy issues. However, it is important to note that this list differs from our weekly Top 5 Apps of the Week article, as we have not individually reviewed each of these apps. Consequently, some of them may contain advertisements and provide options for in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install it first and delete it afterward. This will cause the app to be saved to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

KX Music Player Pro ( $2.99) : While most of us are fine with music streaming services, some of us still prefer old-school MP3 players.

Quick Arc Launcher ( $2.99) : Want to spruce up your user interface? Use this launcher and change the way you use your phone!

80s Music Radio Pro ( $0.99) : They say that 80s music is the best...listen with your own ears to believe it!

Android Games

Final Castle Defence ( $0.99 ) : A tower defense title where you have to make the last stand against hordes of undead.

Word Cage Pro ( $1.49 ) : Just how many words can you find from the board? With three different game modes to choose from, you will be spoilt for choice.

Live or Die: Survival Pro ( $0.49 ) : It is a dangerous world out there, and you are doing your darndest best to survive the apocalypse.

Connect: Cute Monsters and Food ( $0.99 ) : A game where you remove cards of the same design to connect, with the objective of clearing the board.

The Lonely Hacker ( $1.99 ): Learn more about hacking in this unique game that pits you in a totally different environment.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Kintsugi ( $24.99 ): A journaling app that does more than let you keep track of your thoughts. Your journey of healing and self-discovery begins here.

Bluetooth Finder: BLE Scanner ( $2.99 ): Find your lost devices with this app, and hopefully they're somewhere around the home or office!

Ad Block Multi ( $0.99 ): Ads are super duper annoying. Block them for good with this app.

VidEdit ( $0.99 ): With iPhones being amazing video recording devices, this app lets you edit videos on the fly without having to sit in front of a computer!

EyeTint ( $2.99 ): Change the way you look within moments with this unique app! Wonder no more, and take the plunge at the optometrist or hairdresser!

iOS games

Card Hog ( $1.99 ) : This is no Angry Bird game, as the hero is a pig who has plenty of work cut out in front of it.

Project V90 ( $0.99 ): An old-school 2D platform action game set in a futuristic environment.

2 Players 1 Device ( $0.99 ): Quell down bickering children with this game which allows 2 players to game on a single device with a variety of titles to choose from.

Universe Pandemic 2 ( $1.99 ) : Conquer the universe with an alien-made pathogen! Of course, others will try to stop you...

Mage Mania ( $1.99 ): Let sleeping dragons lie, but that does not mean you cannot attempt to gain fame and fortune from their lairs! Thankfully, you have some magic to help you out.

We hope you managed to buy all you wanted to for a good price over the crazy Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend! If you have come across something interesting, or an app/game on Google Play or Apple App Store that is worth sharing, do share with us in the comments!