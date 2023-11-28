Samsung Galaxy Buds FE with Strong ANC are a Steal at $79 (27% Off)

Both Cyber Monday and Black Friday have ended, but there are still a few good deals hanging around. So if you're looking for a nice pair of ANC earbuds for a cheap , the just-recently launched Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, together with a gift card bundle are discounted for 27 percent right now.

This means you can buy the Fan Edition Galaxy Buds at $79 and this includes an Amazon gift card valued at $10. In total, you are saving $30 off the usual price of the combo at $109. Additionally, both the white and black colors of the earbuds are available for you to pick.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are recommended noise-cancelling headphones to buy

Samsung has been making some of the best noise-cancelling headphones, and those come in a wide range you can choose, from high-end models to budget options. While the Galaxy Buds FE are their latest cheap entry, it doesn't mean that these are slouches. In fact, these are even more recommendable at the current offer.

For starters, the Galaxy Buds FE (review) feature ANC, which is a surprise considering their affordable cost. The level is not on par with the pricier Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, but the noise-blocking function is exceptionally effective in many instances. We also liked how a transparency mode is added despite the low price point.

If you like heavier bass, the Galaxy Buds FE deliver those in addition to the balanced and natural audio output overall. You can tap the equalizer on the mobile app if you want to customize the sound experience. And as regards the Bluetooth codecs, there is support for more common AAC and SBC on top of Samsung's proprietary SSHC.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE's case doesn't feature wireless charging, buy there is a fast charging support. / © nextpit

Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE come with new wing tips that provide a more secure fit when you wear the earphones during workouts. If you don't prefer the extended design, you can revert the buds' look by just swapping out the wings with the regular tips. Furthermore, there is an IPX2 water resistance rating, which is good protection from splashes and rain.

The battery life and charging time on the Galaxy Buds FE is something we can praise as well. The earbuds can last up to 21 hours of listening time with the ANC enabled, and about 30 hours if you switch off the noise suppression. Charging the buds is done through wired and refilling them is somewhat convenient, thanks to the fast charging.

Do you prefer cheap ANC headphones or TWS like these Samsung Galaxy Buds FE? Let us know if you intend on snagging a pair.