iPhone & Galaxy Cases And More: Up To $70 Off With Pitaka's Sale!

If you're looking for stylish cases for your iPhone or Samsung smartphone, a band for your Apple Watch, or a case for your Samsung tablet, Pitaka has got you covered. This shopping season, the case manufacturer is offering numerous attractive discounts on its protective cases and other tech accessories. nextpit shows you the best deals, which also make great Christmas gifts.

iPhone Accessories

1. iPhone Cases + Watch Bands Bundle

Want to match your smartphone and smartwatch fashionably? Check out the bundles from Pitaka. / © Pitaka

With the MagEZ Case 4 in the watch band bundle, your iPhone and smartwatch are always in sync. You can put together the bundles on Amazon as well as in the manufacturer's online shop. Depending on the bundle, you save up to $70 from the original price of up to $198.99. These cases are not only chic but also protect your new iPhone of course!

2. MagEZ Case 4 for iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 cases from Pitaka are available in a wide variety of colors. Which one is your favorite? / © Pitaka

Save big on the MagEZ Case 4 for the iPhone 15, featuring a minimalist design and made of aramid fiber. The manufacturer is offering 15% off, so you pay between $50.99 and $59.49 per case, down from the regular prices of $59.99 to $69.99.

iPad Accessories

1. iPad Case MagEZ Case 2

The MagEZ Case 2 is fully compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard. This picture shows the model without wireless charging. / © Pitaka

Save up to 25% on the sophisticated cases for the iPad named MagEZ Case 2 from Pitaka. These cases combine functionality with artistic design–and are of course fully compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard. And yes: There's also a suitable place for the Apple Pencil. Please note that there are two different models: one with and one without support for wireless charging!

2. MagEZ Folio 2 for iPad Pro

MagEZ Folio 2 for iPad Pro: Do you prefer black or white? / © Pitaka

The MagEZ Folio 2 for the iPad Pro is, according to Pitaka, lighter than 95% of all comparable cases and also allows the iPad Pro to be set up both vertically and horizontally. Especially handy: There's a way to "leash" the Apple Pencil, so you'll never lose it while working on the go. Here you're currently saving 20%.

Samsung Galaxy Accessories

1. MagEZ Case 3 for Samsung Galaxy S23

The MagEZ Case 3 is available for the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra models. / © Pitaka

Enjoy up to 30% off on the MagEZ Case 3 for the Samsung Galaxy S23. Originally $64.99~$69.99, now just $45.49~$48.99. Available on Pitaka's online shop and Amazon.com.

Smartwatch Accessories for Samsung and Apple

1. Watch Band for Apple Watch

Pitaka is offering a plethora of different band styles for the Apple Watch. / © Pitaka

Save up to 25% on the Watch Band for Apple Watch. Prices now range from $79 to $103. The classic Carbon Fiber Watch Band is also on sale at $74.25. Compatible with all Apple Watch models.

2. Galaxy Watch Band

Whether you're using the Galaxy Watch 4, 5, or 6: Pitaka has a stylish and sturdy band for you. / © Pitaka

The Galaxy Watch Band is 20% off – originally from $89 to now $71.20. The MagEZ Case 3 + Galaxy Watch Band Bundle is also on sale for $125.29, down from $178.99.

This article is part of a collaboration between nextpit and PITAKA. This partnership does not influence the editorial opinion of nextpit.