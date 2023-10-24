Free iOS and Android Apps and Games For this Week

It is the start of a brand new week, and the work never stops here at nextpit. It is now time for nextpit's selection of free apps and games from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for your iPhone or Android smartphone. Do continue reading to find out what we have in store for you this week, where we bring you a list of applications that are normally paid but are available for free for a limited time only.

We do our level best to filter this list by avoiding scamming apps or privacy traps but bear in mind that, unlike our weekly Top 5 Apps selection, we have not reviewed these apps individually. In other words, some of them might feature an insane number of ads and in-app purchases.

Tip: If you stumble upon an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install, and delete it afterward. This will save the app to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

KX Music Player Pro ( $2.99) : While most of us are so used to a music streaming service like Spotify or Tidal, some of us still prefer MP3s. Go nuts with your MP3 collection with this music playback app!

Volume Booster - Loud Speaker ( $2.99) : I still don't understand those who want to crank up the volume on their smartphone speakers, but this app claims to bring it up to another notch. My recommendation? Wear a pair of earbuds...

SkanApp ( $19.99) : An app that scans documents and photos, where you can then transform everything into a PDF format.

80s Music Radio Pro ( $0.99) : They say the best music comes from the 80s. Dare you give it a try to confirm such a claim?

Android Games

Even & Odd Premium ( $0.99 ) : Here is a way you can increase your skill in identifying even and odd numbers. Will it help you in the casino? Not really...

: Here is a way you can increase your skill in identifying even and odd numbers. Will it help you in the casino? Not really... Brain Game - Find 5x 4P ( $2.49 ) : A unique strategy game that clearly challenges the way you think, which might help you be more creative in other aspects.

: A unique strategy game that clearly challenges the way you think, which might help you be more creative in other aspects. Zombie Age 3 Premium Survival ( $0.99 ) : It is a race for your life, as you use your wits and all that you have around to remain alive in the midst of a zombie apocalypse.

: It is a race for your life, as you use your wits and all that you have around to remain alive in the midst of a zombie apocalypse. Final Castle Defence: Idle RPG ( $0.99 ): Hordes of enemies are knocking on the door of your castle. Do you have the strategic acumen to keep them out?

Hordes of enemies are knocking on the door of your castle. Do you have the strategic acumen to keep them out? Live or Die: Survival Pro ( $0.99 ): You are a lone person, stuck in a wasteland with very few resources on hand. Do what it takes to survive, as you evade zombies, upgrade your gear, and increase your skill levels.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Umemi: Smart Personal Finance ( $0.99 ): Learn your accounting habits using this app, and see whether you can further improve over time.

Learn your accounting habits using this app, and see whether you can further improve over time. Call Recorder & Transcriber ( $1.99 ): Without the need for any subscription, you can now record and transcribe regular phone calls, now how about that?

Without the need for any subscription, you can now record and transcribe regular phone calls, now how about that? List Ninja ( $3.99 ): Do you need a list to help you keep track of different things? This is one list app that caters to all your list needs!

Do you need a list to help you keep track of different things? This is one list app that caters to all your list needs! Family Locator: Find My Kids ( $9.99 ): Stay connected with your family around the clock, as this app will track your loved ones in real time. You can even receive notifications whenever they arrive at their intended destination.

iOS games

Pro Wrestling Manager 2023 ( $3.99 ): Ever wondered how you would fare as a pro wrestler's manager? Find out by pitting your wits in this game!

Ever wondered how you would fare as a pro wrestler's manager? Find out by pitting your wits in this game! Rain Drop Catcher ( $0.99 ) : Just how fast are your reflexes? Find out in this game, as you do your best to catch every single drop of rain that falls.

: Just how fast are your reflexes? Find out in this game, as you do your best to catch every single drop of rain that falls. Legacy 2: The Ancient Curse ( $2.99 ): A challenging 3D puzzle game that will certainly require all of your brain power to work at optimal levels.

A challenging 3D puzzle game that will certainly require all of your brain power to work at optimal levels. Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise ( $9.99 ): Do your best James Bond impersonation with this game, where you play the role of a super secret agent, waiting to thwart the plans of evil people and save the world.

Do your best James Bond impersonation with this game, where you play the role of a super secret agent, waiting to thwart the plans of evil people and save the world. myDream Universe ( $10 ): A sandbox space simulation game, where you begin as an asteroid, before moving on to far larger things than you could ever dream or imagine of.

What do you think of our selections to get this week off to a good start? Did you discover other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store that you would like to share with us? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!