Roborock Q7 Max+ at 46% Off is a Vacuum Deal You Shouldn't Miss

Roborock has always been known for its reliable with good value for money robot vacuum cleaners . So, if you're waiting to scoop their high-end models at a super-discounted price, now's the time to do so. Roborock's Q7 Max+, which is capable of mopping and vacuuming, falls to $499 from its usual listing at $870 in major retailers.

Ultimately, the deal saves you a whopping $370 or 46 percent for Q7 Max+ with a station dock. This is the same price we saw back during the 2-day flash sale. And with this sale, you can get it in either black or white variants from Amazon, Best Buy, or Roborock's online store.

Affiliate offer Roborock Q7 Max+ Take 43% off the Roborock Q7 Max+ on Amazon, Best Buy, or Roborock's store.

Why the Roborock Q7 Max+ is a popular household vacuum cleaner

Among the many robot vacuums nextpit tested, the Roborock Q7 Max+ (review) is easily on the top chart, and it is much recommendable at the current rate. With 4,200 Pa suction power, the Q7 Max+ is very effective in getting rid of dirt and hair even in stubborn areas like carpets. This is complemented by a mopping solution that does a decent job of polishing wooden and ceramic floors.

The robot vacuum's self-emptying station can hold 7 weeks of dirt and dust and automatically refills the water tank on the cleaner, though this hands-free cleaning can be extended depending on the area of your space. Likewise, the dock has a bin that filters out allergens and particulate matter, which is an added health protection.

Roborock's Q7 Max+ on its self-empty dock. / © NextPit

When it comes to intelligent features, Roborock's Q7 Max+ boasts LiDAR navigation to effectively avoid obstacles and navigate in different rooms. This can also generate maps that you can manage with the mobile app for routine setup. You can also take advantage of voice commands when paired with an Amazon Alexa speaker or hub.

Additionally, Roborock has confirmed that they are adding Matter capabilities to its robot cleaners fleet, and the Q7 Max+ could be on the list. The new smart home standard should add interoperability for devices in different ecosystems.

Lastly, the battery life on the robot vacuum is impressive with a 180-minute runtime that is enough to cover large rooms. Regardless, charging the Q7 Max+ is no problem since it can return to the dock on its own if it needs a refill.

What do you think of the Roborock Q7 Max+ as a robot cleaner? Would you like to see more smart home deals? Tell us in the comments.