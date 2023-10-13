Hot topics

Free Apps and Games for Your iPhone or Android This Weekend

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Authored by: Rubens Eishima
NextPit Apps
© nextpit

Just like every weekend, it is time for nextpit's biweekly selection of free apps and games from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for your iPhone or Android phone. Join us as we list applications that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only.

We try to curate this list as best as possible to avoid scamming apps or privacy traps but keep in mind that, unlike our weekly Top 5 Apps selection, we have not tested these apps, which may still offer ads and in-app purchases.

Tip: If you find an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install, and delete it afterward. This will save the app to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

  • AppLock Pro ($2.49): Add another layer of protection to your apps and secure access to selected apps with an additional fingerprint face unlock authentication.
  • 3D Earth Pro ($14.99): Its author claims "it's the world's most beautiful app". We don't quite agree, but it is still a very beautiful weather app. 
  • Brightness Control per app ($0.99): Its name is self-explanatory: Customize different brightness levels for different apps and games.

Android Games

  • Shadow of Death: Dark Knight ($3.99): A stylish side-scroller full of lightning effects, defeat the evil creatures and improve your character and equipment.
  • Magnet Balls: Physics Puzzle ($0.99): Just like the classic Puzzle Bubble, but with shiny balls and some nice physics effects.
  • Jungle Collapse 2 Pro ($1.49): Match tiles to clear the board and compare your scores with family an friends..

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

  • AI Photo Editor ($3.99): Use your iPhone's processing power to erase unwanted people, remove red eye shots, and more with this AI-powered tool.
  • Pixsquare ($9.99): A straightforward text editor for markdown markup language documents with features such as syntax highlighting, extra markup formatting support, export function, real-time character and word counting, and more.
  • App Secret ($1.99): Protect your most important data and avoid prying eyes.
  • ReciMe ($39.99): Save, organize, and share your favorite recipes. Use ingredients as filters and prepare your next menu without going to the supermarket.

iOS games

  • Paintiles ($1.99): A minimalistic style puzzle game in which you paint tiles to match the suggestion.
  • Escape from Crimson Manor ($2.99): Solve mysteries in this point-and-click style adventure game.
  • FlatThatBat ($0.99): Do you miss the instant hit Flappy Bird? Then check this parody (homage) right in time for Halloween.

What do you think of our selections for this week? Did you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!

Next articleNext article

Comparison: The Best VPN Services

  Editor's Choice                
  CyberGhost NordVPN PureVPN VyprVpn ExpressVPN Private Internet Access SurfShark Tunnelbear Ivacy
Name CyberGhost* NordVPN* PureVPN VyprVpn ExpressVPN Private Internet Access SurfShark Tunnelbear Ivacy*
NextPit Tested
Go to review
Go to review
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
 Not yet rated
Price (monthly) $2.25 to $12.99 $3.49 to $11.95 $2.91 to $10.95  $6.47 to $1.81 $8.32 to $12.95  $2.03 to $9.95 $2.49 to $12.95 $3.33 and $9.99 $2.45 to $9.95
Compatible platforms with its app - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV 		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS
- Android TV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- FireTV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV
Protocols OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard L2TP, OpenVPN, IKEv2 L2TP, OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard L2TP, OpenVPN, IKEv2 OpenVPN, WireGuard, IKEv2 OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2 L2TP,  OpenVPN, IKEv2
How do I subscribe? See Options See Options See Options See Options See Options See Options See Options See Options See Options
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Rubens Eishima

Rubens Eishima
Writer

Having written about technology since 2008 for a number of websites in Brazil, Spain, Denmark, and Germany, I specialize in the mobile ecosystem, including various models, components, and apps. I tend to not only value performance and specifications, but also things like repairability, durability, and manufacturer support. I tend to prioritize the end-user's point of view whenever possible.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing