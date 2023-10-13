Hot topics

Samsung's Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Ring May Break Cover in the USA

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
NextPit Samsung Galaxy S23 Review 3
© nextpit

Following the Galaxy S24 launch date shared by a reliable tipster, a new fresh report originating from Samsung's home turf is even doubling down on the alleged timetable. It also adds that Samsung is going to keep the tradition going for its brick flagship smartphones as it plans to hold the Unpacked event in San Francisco.

2024 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked location

Samsung made the Galaxy S23 official back in February this year at a Galaxy Unpacked in San Francisco. It now appears that the upcoming Galaxy S24, and possibly with the Galaxy Ring, which are expected to be released earlier than usual, will also break cover in the same location according to South Korean outlet SE Daily.

It added that this is part of Samsung's strategy to keep its flagship devices relevant in the USA while also keeping Apple within the radar, which is just headquartered south and has its iPhone 15 (review) launched at the Apple Park.

At the same time, the Galaxy Unpacked would be in line with previous Samsung venues. Namely, Samsung has reserved the Galaxy S series keynotes in San Francisco and the Galaxy Z foldable in New York. It is only with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review) and Flip 5 (review) unveiling that has been temporarily shifted in Korea for the reason of helping the country's bid for Expo 2030 said by the publication.

Samsung Galaxy S24
The render of the Samsung Galaxy S24 (Plus) in white showing flat sides and buttons. / © On Leaks

Additionally, it also mentioned Samsung considering introducing back the Exynos variant of the Galaxy S24. Per rumor, only the Galaxy S24 Ultra is exclusively equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC while the standard Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are offered with Exynos 2400 in some regions like Europe and Asia.

Other new features on the Samsung Galaxy S24 (Ultra)

When it comes to the other specifications and changes on Samsung's unannounced flagships, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is tipped to feature a titanium frame while the Galaxy S24 is leaked with flat sides that mirror the iPhone 15. Battery capacities for the latter could also be increased.

Furthermore, the entire series may benefit from new displays with higher brightness output and more dynamic refresh rates for the non-ultra. But specific additions to the Galaxy S24 Ultra are an updated 200 MP primary camera and the removal of the periscope snapper in favor of a conventional telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

With all these rumored and leaked stuff, do you think the Samsung Galaxy S24 is building up as a better flagship catalog than the Galaxy S23? We're interested to hear your thoughts. Let us know in the comment section.

Via: GSM Arena Source: SE Daily

Next articleNext article
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing