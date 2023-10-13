Hot topics

Motorola's Edge (2023) in Vegan Leather is already $100 Cheaper

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
Motorola Edge 2023 Promo discount US
© Motorola

Motorola always makes smartphones with good value for money and its new Edge (2023) is no exception. The new upper mid-range is available in the USA and along with the launch, Amazon and Best Buy are offering a huge $100 reduction, which is a solid saving that drops the upper mid-range smartphone at $499 shipped.

What you're getting here is the Motorola Edge (2023) unlocked in 256 GB storage with nano SIM and eSIM support. Its 5G and 4G LTE connectivity should also be compatible with most carriers Stateside.

Why the Motorola Edge (2023) is your next smartphone

The Motorola Edge (2023) gains more modern exterior updates dubbed as “fluid design” and a sturdier build by incorporating an aluminum enclosure and vegan leather on the back. Meanwhile, the 6.6-inch OLED screen now has curvier edges and wrapped with thinner bezels. It also has an IP68 dust and water resistance, which is a big jump from the water-repellent rating.

While the Edge (2023) has a smaller battery, it does feature a newer Dimensity 7030 chipset, which is then paired with larger 8 GB RAM and 256 GB on-board storage. Additionally, the charging is improved with 68 watts or more than double of the 30 watts on its predecessor. 

Motorola Edge 2023
Motorola's Edge 2023 uses an aluminum frame with vegan leather back. / © Motorola US

When it comes to imaging, Motorola gave the Edge (2023) the same dual camera helmed by a 50 MP primary shooter and backed by a 13 MP ultrawide. The selfie camera is also unchanged with a 32 MP sensor, but it is now capable of recording 4K videos.

Unlike on previous Edge generations, the 2023 model does get the Moto Ready For support. This means you can plug or connect wirelessly the handset to monitors and TVs and even add controllers when gaming on big screens or turn the Edge (2023) into a webcam during video calls.

What do you think of the Motorola Edge (2023) at this rate? Are you intending to get one? Tell us in the comments.

Next articleNext article
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing