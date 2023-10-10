Don't miss out on these free apps and games for your iPhone or Android

With a new week already underway, it is time for nextpit's biweekly selection of free apps and games from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for your iPhone or Android phone. Join us as we list applications that are usually paid but are free for a limited time only.

We try to curate this list as best as possible to avoid scamming apps or privacy traps but keep in mind that, unlike our weekly Top 5 Apps selection, we have not tested these apps, which may still offer ads and in-app purchases.

Tip: If you find an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install, and delete it afterward. This will save the app to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Manual Camera: DSLR Camera Pro ( $4.99) : Its name may be a little too ambitious, but the app is still a viable alternative to your phone's native camera app if you are looking for more manual controls while taking pictures or recording video.

Its name may be a little too ambitious, but the app is still a viable alternative to your phone's native camera app if you are looking for more manual controls while taking pictures or recording video. Equalizer FX Pro ( $1.99) : Adjust and save different equalizing presets on your Android phone or tablet, even if the device doesn't offer detailed sound settings.

Adjust and save different equalizing presets on your Android phone or tablet, even if the device doesn't offer detailed sound settings. Volume Booster Max Pro ( $1.99) : Take your Android device volume level to the next step. But remember that going too far will distort sound output and can cause hearing problems in the medium term!

Android Games

Pixel Blade M VIP ( $1.99 ) : A fast-paced dungeon action game inspired by classics such as Diablo and Minecraft.

: A fast-paced dungeon action game inspired by classics such as Diablo and Minecraft. Neon Valley ( $0.49 ) : A minimalistic game that serves well as a showcase of your phone's OLED screen with punchy colors and strong contrast levels.

: A minimalistic game that serves well as a showcase of your phone's OLED screen with punchy colors and strong contrast levels. Shuriken Jump ( $0.99 ) : It may look like a Fruit Ninja clone at first glance, but is actually an endless running game with a splash of physics in which you need to keep constantly moving upwards while jumping between logs.

: It may look like a Fruit Ninja clone at first glance, but is actually an endless running game with a splash of physics in which you need to keep constantly moving upwards while jumping between logs. Cooking Quest VIP: Food Wagon ( $0.99 ): Use your food truck management skills to improve not only your stall but the entire city, loot acquire ingredients, cook them, and conquer the world.

Use your food truck management skills to improve not only your stall but the entire city, acquire ingredients, cook them, and conquer the world. Minesweeper Pro ( $1.49 ): An old-time classic, use the hints to guess where the mines are hidden as you try to clear the playing field.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

AI Anime Filter ( $4.99 ): Style your pictures in a Japanese anime or cartoon style.

Style your pictures in a Japanese anime or cartoon style. Markdown Maker ( $4.99 ): A straightforward text editor for markdown markup language documents with features such as syntax highlighting, extra markup formatting support, export function, real-time character and word counting, and more.

A straightforward text editor for markdown markup language documents with features such as syntax highlighting, extra markup formatting support, export function, real-time character and word counting, and more. Lanse - Capture & Manage Color ( $0.99 ): Identify colors using the camera in hex or RGB values and create color palettes for your next graphical project.

Identify colors using the camera in hex or RGB values and create color palettes for your next graphical project. Fraction Calculator Pro ( $2.99 ): It is a calculator, it works with fractions, what more can you expect? Well, you can round numbers, access a history of calculations, and more.

iOS games

Agent A: A puzzle in disguise ( $9.99 ): Is it really a puzzle? Or an adventure game? Whatever the case may be, stop the 007-esque super villain by infiltrating its secret base by solving point-and-click riddles.

Is it really a puzzle? Or an adventure game? Whatever the case may be, stop the 007-esque super villain by infiltrating its secret base by solving point-and-click riddles. Sketch N' Shake ( $0.99 ) : Revive the old days by making elaborate mono-color drawings like in the 1980s.

: Revive the old days by making elaborate mono-color drawings like in the 1980s. Poker Pop ( $2.99 ): An unusual mix of poker and domino game where you place tiles on the board to form poker hands.

An unusual mix of poker and domino game where you place tiles on the board to form poker hands. Trenches II ( $0.99 ): Change the course of history by winning dramatic trench battles to conquer (or liberate) European cities.

Change the course of history by winning dramatic trench battles to conquer (or liberate) European cities. Fill me up - Block Brain Game ( $1.99 ): From the same developer as Poker Pop, challenge your brain with increasingly difficult shapes to fill the board.

What do you think of our selections for this week? Did you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!