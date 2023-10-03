Let's See What is Free on Android and iOS this Week

We are now in the fourth quarter of 2023, and time continues to zip by quickly. Still, we at nextpit have curated a specially crafted list of free apps and games from Google Play and Apple App Store so that you will be able to keep yourself entertained with without having to fork out a single cent.

Normally, these apps will come with a price tag, but for a limited time only, you can pick them up for free on iPhone and Android. Do take note that this list is published twice each week.

Understand that these are not free apps. Normally, they have a sticker price tag on the Google Play and Apple App Store which will require you to pay if you want to use them. However, developers do feel generous from time to time by making their apps available to the masses for free. This is what we do twice a week—scour the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to look for the best bargains for you.

nextpit ensures these apps in our free list have a rating of at least 3.5. Unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week, we have not reviewed any of these. You are encouraged to perform your due diligence before downloading, as some of them might have hidden costs.

Tip: If you find an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install, and delete it afterward. This will save the app to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Blur Photo ( $2.99) : Want that lovely-looking bokeh effect in your photos? If your phone's camera app isn't all that great, at least there is an app that will help you out.

Want that lovely-looking bokeh effect in your photos? If your phone's camera app isn't all that great, at least there is an app that will help you out. Sound Meter ( $2.99) : Ever wondered just how loud a particular room or car is? With this app, you can now measure the loudness of sound in the vicinity using your smartphone.

Ever wondered just how loud a particular room or car is? With this app, you can now measure the loudness of sound in the vicinity using your smartphone. Touch Lock ( $0.99) : Sometimes, you just want to watch a movie on your phone uninterrupted. This app ensures your phone's screen remains locked when you are listening to songs or watching videos.

Android Games

Everybody's RPG ( $0.99 ) : An old-school pixelated RPG that is exciting to play, where you continue to grow your party and equip them with better gear as they gain experience hacking down enemies.

: An old-school pixelated RPG that is exciting to play, where you continue to grow your party and equip them with better gear as they gain experience hacking down enemies. The Dark RPG ( $0.99 ) : The Dark is an open-world RPG that is full of dungeons that are waiting for you to raid them. Make sure your 8-bit heroes are equipped with the right combination of skills and equipment to handle whatever terrors that spring forth.

: The Dark is an open-world RPG that is full of dungeons that are waiting for you to raid them. Make sure your 8-bit heroes are equipped with the right combination of skills and equipment to handle whatever terrors that spring forth. Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ) : You are a monster trainer who goes around collecting and subduing different monsters so that they end up fighting for you and evolving to become more powerful.

: You are a monster trainer who goes around collecting and subduing different monsters so that they end up fighting for you and evolving to become more powerful. Truth or Dare Pro ( $0.99 ): Truth or Dare is always a fun party game to play with friends, especially when there is booze involved. You might be able to learn more about them in one session than a month of hanging out!

Truth or Dare is always a fun party game to play with friends, especially when there is booze involved. You might be able to learn more about them in one session than a month of hanging out! Bricks Breaker Pro ( $3.99 ): A variation of Arkanoid, albeit with far superior graphics, you are tasked with breaking down bricks in the most efficient manner possible.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Luca ( $0.99 ): A photo editor and filter that is able to add a whole new dimension to your captured shots.

A photo editor and filter that is able to add a whole new dimension to your captured shots. October - Chiptune Maker ( $0.99 ): Think you have it in you to compose 8-bit ditties that will continue to remain stuck in the heads of your listeners? Try it out with this app!

Think you have it in you to compose 8-bit ditties that will continue to remain stuck in the heads of your listeners? Try it out with this app! PillPal ( $0.99 ): Growing old is no fun at all, especially when you start to slow down and have tons of medication to pop. This app will help you remain on track and never miss a dose.

Growing old is no fun at all, especially when you start to slow down and have tons of medication to pop. This app will help you remain on track and never miss a dose. Merge Calendars & Reminders ( $14.99 ): A timeline and countdown organizer that shows everything in a single timeline, making it easier to figure out what's next in your day.

A timeline and countdown organizer that shows everything in a single timeline, making it easier to figure out what's next in your day. Remember ( $0.99 ): This widget ensures you will be able to remember all the important stuff that you need to do with digital sticky notes on your screen.

iOS games

ROD Multiplayer Car Driving ( $0.99 ): Do you love racing and drifting games? This title should be right up your alley then, complete with stunning graphics.

Do you love racing and drifting games? This title should be right up your alley then, complete with stunning graphics. Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): Go around collecting and training monsters, pitting them against other opponents in order to evolve them.

Go around collecting and training monsters, pitting them against other opponents in order to evolve them. Crystal Cove ( $1.99 ): This is not your typical Match 3 game, where there is a new spin to it to add a whole new degree of excitement and strategy.

This is not your typical Match 3 game, where there is a new spin to it to add a whole new degree of excitement and strategy. Pathways ( $0.99 ): A slider game where you try to solve the particular blocks around and form the correct shape.

A slider game where you try to solve the particular blocks around and form the correct shape. Man at Arms TD ( $4.99 ): This is a fast-paced action game that features hundreds of units. Of course, strategy is paramount as you collect unique cards to increase the strength of your army.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on our selections to kick off this week before we continue to look for other options for the second edition of this list later this week. Did you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!