Google Pixel 6 gets a launch date!

The Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro finally get a release date on October 19th, 2021. The new flagships will be released during the Pixel Fall Launch event that is scheduled for 10 a.m PT.

TL;DR

The release date is at October 19th.

The Pixel Fall Launch event will take place at 10 a.m PT.

Prices are still unknown.

You may want to check your calendar: Google, through an e-mailed statement, announced the Pixel Fall Launch event which will introduce the latest additions to the Pixel lineup, the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The date is set for October 19th, 2021, confirming the rumours that have been circling around the smartphone community.

In the past months we have heard a lot about the specs of the device, but the actual details remain unknown. The leak about the release date was made by an Australian operator back in September. Now there's a cool event page online that has some cool interactions for us to enjoy. Make sure to check it out!