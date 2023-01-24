Free Android & iOS apps of the week

Over here at NextPit, we search high and low via the Internet each week on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store which are available for free. These apps are normally priced with an affordable price tag, but for one reason or another, they are available to the masses for free for a limited time only. Each week, we bring you a careful balance of productivity apps and games that you can check out below.

This list of free apps will be updated twice a week. The usual caveat applies in this case: these apps are available for free at the time of publishing, but by the time you read this article or actually check out the listed apps, they might have reverted to their paid status. While Google Play Store promos on apps are relatively easy to look out for, things do get more complicated with the Apple App Store as promotions there is no particular time frame on when it will last, and can just be removed from the list just as quickly as it was put up.

Also read: Complete guide to finding free apps for Android and iOS

Editor's recommendation: Whenever you come across an interesting app or game in our list but have no use for it just yet, or your device has simply way too much space, you can go ahead and install the app for now. Upon doing so, you can delete the newly installed app from your device as it would already have become part of your app library. This allows you to install it in the future as and when required. This is a reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.

Temporary free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Sleep Faster Meditation ( $8.49 ) : Need some help knocking off after a particularly long day? Perhaps this app might be the panacea that works...

: Need some help knocking off after a particularly long day? Perhaps this app might be the panacea that works... Wenrum ( $0.99 ) : An interesting icon pack that spruces up your phone's screen.

: An interesting icon pack that spruces up your phone's screen. Boundo: App API Checker ( $0.99 ) : This app allows you to check all the APKs that you have on your handset before installing them.

: This app allows you to check all the APKs that you have on your handset before installing them. VoocVPN Pro ( $9.99 ) : Need a VPN to access sites that are normally off limits to you? This app could be the solution.

: Need a VPN to access sites that are normally off limits to you? This app could be the solution. ProCamX HD ( $4.99 ) : Just in case you think your stock phone camera app is not quite up to snuff!

: Just in case you think your stock phone camera app is not quite up to snuff! EVP Phone Spirit Box ( $1.99 ) : If you have an interest in the paranormal, this app might be able to help you detect supernatural presence.

: If you have an interest in the paranormal, this app might be able to help you detect supernatural presence. Ringtone Scheduler ( $0.99 ): Want to have different ringtones to mark the different times of the day? This app gets the job done!

Android mobile games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Grow Zombie VIP ( $1.99 ) : How are your zombie cultivating skills? Play this game to find out.

: How are your zombie cultivating skills? Play this game to find out. Hero Z ( $1.99 ) : It is a post-apocalyptic world where you need to use all your wits and skill to survive the group of ever-hungry undead.

: It is a post-apocalyptic world where you need to use all your wits and skill to survive the group of ever-hungry undead. Rogue Hearts ( $0.99 ) : Explore a dungeon, kill monsters, collect loot, level up...you know the drill.

: Explore a dungeon, kill monsters, collect loot, level up...you know the drill. Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack ( $0.99 ) : A shoot 'em up that is set in space, where you down invading aliens.

: A shoot 'em up that is set in space, where you down invading aliens. Empire Warrior: Tower Defense ( $0.99 ) : A great way to test your strategy when you are faced with limited resources, time, and endless waves of enemies.

: A great way to test your strategy when you are faced with limited resources, time, and endless waves of enemies. Mental Hospital: Eastern Bloc ( $0.49 ) : Everything is seen through hues of green as you make your way through a mental hospital.

: Everything is seen through hues of green as you make your way through a mental hospital. SPHAZE ( $0.99 ): A sci-fi puzzler that looks gorgeous and tests your brain power.

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

Video DeShake - Stabilizer ( $2.99 ) : Do your videos look like they're taken with shaky cam all the time? Perhaps this app can help.

: Do your videos look like they're taken with shaky cam all the time? Perhaps this app can help. Countdown Me ( $0.99 ) : Do you have events on your calendar that you are looking forward to? Why not get a countdown timer for them with this app!

: Do you have events on your calendar that you are looking forward to? Why not get a countdown timer for them with this app! Let's LED ( $0.99 ) : An LED banner app that transforms your phone's display into an...LED banner, what else?

: An LED banner app that transforms your phone's display into an...LED banner, what else? Centroid Pixel ( $1.99 ) : An app that turns your photos into low polygon count shots in a jiffy.

: An app that turns your photos into low polygon count shots in a jiffy. Quiztones ( $4.99 ) : Train your ear with this app - perfect for audio engineers, producers, and the ilk.

: Train your ear with this app - perfect for audio engineers, producers, and the ilk. Polyglotte ( $4.99 ) : A universal special character keyboard that makes typing special characters a snap.

: A universal special character keyboard that makes typing special characters a snap. Clock and Almanac ( $4.99 ): This app helps you understand local time zones, world calendars, astronomical yearbooks, global festivals and public holidays, knowing how connected we are these days.

The iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your recommendations in the comments.