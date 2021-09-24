Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

We start the weekend with the second list of free apps and games! We have separated our traditional selection of paid apps and games that are free for a limited time only for Android and iOS. Do not waste a moment more and download them from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store now!

As there is no surefire method of guaranteeing just how long the promotions will run, here's a quick tip. Download whatever you think might interest you first. We also recommend checking out our "How to find free apps without being scammed" guide that explains our process in selecting free apps.

Tip: If you find an interesting app listed below, but do not want to use the app or game right now, just install it anyway and remove it from your device after that. Doing so will make sure the app is included in your library for you to install anytime you like in the future for free.

Free Android apps and games

Free Android apps

VPN Pro ( $0.99 ) [Ends Sunday!]: The app advertises that the VPN servers are all free, plus there are no ads. It's also rated 4.6 stars, so what are you waiting for?

Stylish Text ( $1.99 ): Sleek app that lets you create ASCII art, fancy fonts, emoji-to-text, for example, that you can then use on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Audio Recorder ( $0.99 ): Nomen est Omen with Audio Recorder, so it's all about recording audio. You can set color themes, bit rate, and sampling rate, and save files in both AAC and WAV formats.

SnipBack ( $2.99 ): Perform voice recordings in a jiffy with short excerpts that are stored locally on your smartphone. This makes it easy to locate the desired recording, even when attending to the tedious task of making transcripts.

Simple Nav Bar ( $0.99 ): Customize icons in the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen, with the option to program additional commands for long taps.

Pro Music Qamp ( $0.99 ): Each smartphone already has a built-in music player, but Pro Qamp promises additional features such as a 10-band equalizer, bass booster, and other options for you to listen to your music in different formats.

Peppa Pig: Theme Park ( $2.99 ): Above, we already pointed you to the Android version. You can also get Peppa's theme park adventures for free in the (significantly lower-rated) iOS version at the moment.

Montessori abc 123 baby games ( $2.99 ): We're sticking with games for kids. With the bulky name "Montessori abc 123 baby games" we can be glad that your babies can't read yet, right?

Block vs Block ( $2.99 ): How do you describe this game without mentioning the name "Tetris"? Difficult, difficult!

Card Crawl ( $2.99 ): This card game is a solitaire-style dungeon crawler. 180 reviews bump it up to a whopping 4.8-star rating.

Card Thief ( $2.99 ): We're sticking with the card theme with this "card sneak" game. In our post on the best strategy games, we already gave it your heart and called it a card game-strategy game hybrid.

Maze Machina ( $1.99 ): In this turn-based puzzle game, you take on the role of the hero as he fights his way through a mechanical maze that's constantly changing.

Mage Chess ( $0.99 ): A new twist on traditional chess, with alternate layouts, calls, and special rules.

ReFactory: Factory Simulator ( $3.99 ): Take care of an alien planet by developing technologies and building factories.

Klede ( $2.99 ): Are your eyes still playing along properly? Find out in this game about spotting the color that's a little off from the others.

Color Tap ( $1.99 ): Coloring books apparently never go out of fashion. This hobby can now be carried with you wherever you are thanks to illustrations across several categories.

Lindabu ( $5.99 ): Do you want to pursue a career on YouTube or as an influencer, but haven't taken the first steps yet? Get a taste of that life in this simulator where you have to create your own vlog.

Elloveo ( $4.99 ): This science-based game targets both kids and adults, aiming to teach them about electricity and magnetism playfully. It's worth a try, isn't it?

That's it for today. Remember that on Friday, we will have another list of free apps for your phone or tablet. Follow NextPit on Facebook, Twitter, and also on Telegram so that you won't miss out on the article at the end of this week. In case anywhere, the promotion is over, please let us know in the comments' section below. See you next time!