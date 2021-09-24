Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free
We start the weekend with the second list of free apps and games! We have separated our traditional selection of paid apps and games that are free for a limited time only for Android and iOS. Do not waste a moment more and download them from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store now!
As there is no surefire method of guaranteeing just how long the promotions will run, here's a quick tip. Download whatever you think might interest you first. We also recommend checking out our "How to find free apps without being scammed" guide that explains our process in selecting free apps.
Tip: If you find an interesting app listed below, but do not want to use the app or game right now, just install it anyway and remove it from your device after that. Doing so will make sure the app is included in your library for you to install anytime you like in the future for free.
Free Android apps and games
Free Android apps
- VPN Pro (
$0.99) [Ends Sunday!]: The app advertises that the VPN servers are all free, plus there are no ads. It's also rated 4.6 stars, so what are you waiting for?
- Stylish Text (
$1.99): Sleek app that lets you create ASCII art, fancy fonts, emoji-to-text, for example, that you can then use on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.
- Audio Recorder (
$0.99): Nomen est Omen with Audio Recorder, so it's all about recording audio. You can set color themes, bit rate, and sampling rate, and save files in both AAC and WAV formats.
- SnipBack (
$2.99): Perform voice recordings in a jiffy with short excerpts that are stored locally on your smartphone. This makes it easy to locate the desired recording, even when attending to the tedious task of making transcripts.
- Simple Nav Bar (
$0.99): Customize icons in the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen, with the option to program additional commands for long taps.
- Pro Music Qamp (
$0.99): Each smartphone already has a built-in music player, but Pro Qamp promises additional features such as a 10-band equalizer, bass booster, and other options for you to listen to your music in different formats.
Free games for Android
- Ball Reach (
$0.99): Here you balance a ball through 3D levels. Quite entertaining, but gets on your nerves in between.
- Peppa: Fun in the theme park (
$2.99): I may be too old for the "Peppa Pig" hype, but your kids will dig this game. There are several mini-games to complete at the theme park.
- Magnet Balls Pro (
$0.99): In this game, you shoot balls of the same color to remove them from the board. Typical "Match 3" game with nice 3D graphics.
- Isometric Squares (
$1.49): In this puzzle game, you have to make a square out of smaller squares. You can do this in 2D, but if you want to challenge your spatial thinking, you can also play it in 3D.
- Asterogue (
$2.99): Want to fight your way through asteroid caves rogue-like, and preferably with a retro pixel look? Then this is your game!
- Defender Legend Premium (
$0.99): Strategy game where you unlock heroes, train them, and send them into battle against - again - zombies.
- Traffic Jam Car Puzzle Premium (
$3.99): Another "Match 3" game, which you can get here in the Premium version.
- Truth or Dare Pro (
$3.99): Games like Truth or Dare (aka Spin the Bottle) got me through puberty. Get the ad-free version of the game here.
- Evertale (
$0.99): Capture, train, and fight with monsters in a fantasy Pokeworld.
- Hills Legend (
$0.99): Another horror adventure story in which you must survive the gloomy halls of a psychiatric hospital while trying to discover the answers to what happened in the past.
- Shadow Knight Premium (
$0.99): Face demonic creatures and drive out the darkness with your sword in this action game.
Free iOS Apps & Games
Free apps for iOS
- Air Disk Pro (
$2.99): We've recommended this comprehensive and well-rated file manager to you here before - and we'll do it again!!!
- PhotoTangler (
$2.99): This app turns your photos into very creative collages in no time.
- HDPix - Wallpapers for you (
$3.99): This app touts that it's the only wallpaper app you need. Given a 4.7 star rating, I'm inclined to believe that assessment.
- Emoji Camera (
$0.99): I think we've also recommended this photo app, which spruces up your photos with emojis and appropriate filters, to you here before.
- The Great Coffee App (
$3.99): This app is perennially on the charts in the "food and drink" category. Could be due to coffee hipsters - or maybe the app is actually just a boon for coffee fans.
- Unit Converter Pro (
$0.99): Apps that extensively help you convert units always go too, right? 4.7 stars in the App Store!
- Photo Widget (
$0.99): This app lets you place as many photo galleries as you want as a widget on your screen.
- Jotalicious (
$1.99): Your shopping list is visually presented here, so you get the most urgent items prioritized. You can add recipe ingredients to lists, add items by voice command. You can also share your lists with friends and export them.
- Scan Pro Elite (
$0.99): Does what the name promises: scans documents, receipts, notes and more with your iPhone camera.
- Walker: Pedometer & Activity (
$0.99): Track your daily step count in a different way. Track your progress with charts and widgets.
- iWoman (
$1.99): iWoman was released years before the Health app. Native to iOS, it incorporates features for women's health, helping them monitor their menstrual cycle monitoring and family planning calendar.
- 720s: OBD-II Digital Gauges (
$0.99): Access your car's telemetry information in real time. The app requires an OBD-II Wi-Fi adapter to be installed in the vehicle.
Free games for iOS
- Peppa Pig: Theme Park (
$2.99): Above, we already pointed you to the Android version. You can also get Peppa's theme park adventures for free in the (significantly lower-rated) iOS version at the moment.
- Montessori abc 123 baby games (
$2.99): We're sticking with games for kids. With the bulky name "Montessori abc 123 baby games" we can be glad that your babies can't read yet, right?
- Block vs Block (
$2.99): How do you describe this game without mentioning the name "Tetris"? Difficult, difficult!
- Card Crawl (
$2.99): This card game is a solitaire-style dungeon crawler. 180 reviews bump it up to a whopping 4.8-star rating.
- Card Thief (
$2.99): We're sticking with the card theme with this "card sneak" game. In our post on the best strategy games, we already gave it your heart and called it a card game-strategy game hybrid.
- Maze Machina (
$1.99): In this turn-based puzzle game, you take on the role of the hero as he fights his way through a mechanical maze that's constantly changing.
- Mage Chess (
$0.99): A new twist on traditional chess, with alternate layouts, calls, and special rules.
- ReFactory: Factory Simulator (
$3.99): Take care of an alien planet by developing technologies and building factories.
- Klede (
$2.99): Are your eyes still playing along properly? Find out in this game about spotting the color that's a little off from the others.
- Color Tap (
$1.99): Coloring books apparently never go out of fashion. This hobby can now be carried with you wherever you are thanks to illustrations across several categories.
- Lindabu (
$5.99): Do you want to pursue a career on YouTube or as an influencer, but haven't taken the first steps yet? Get a taste of that life in this simulator where you have to create your own vlog.
- Elloveo (
$4.99): This science-based game targets both kids and adults, aiming to teach them about electricity and magnetism playfully. It's worth a try, isn't it?
That's it for today. Remember that on Friday, we will have another list of free apps for your phone or tablet. Follow NextPit on Facebook, Twitter, and also on Telegram so that you won't miss out on the article at the end of this week. In case anywhere, the promotion is over, please let us know in the comments' section below. See you next time!
