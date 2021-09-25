Our top 5 Android and iOS apps of the week

Like every other weekend, we meet on NextPit to discuss my selection of 5 free or paid mobile apps and games that caught my eye on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store recently.

I do my level best to bring you the best possible apps that does not mine your data secretly or are microtransaction traps. In addition to my own discoveries, I will also include gems unearthed by the NextPit community, of which I invite you to check them out.

From mobile games to productivity apps, here are the 5 free and paid Android/iOS apps from NextPit this week.

Also read: How to find free apps for Android or iOS without being scammed

Schedule Mate

Schedule Mate is a productivity app that I found very appealing because of its interface. The idea is to visualize the different tasks you have planned and being able to view them at a glance.

You can sort your tasks into different categories by associating a color code with them. You can then see in the form of a graph how you distribute your tasks and how much time you spend on a given category.

The application is free and without any in-app purchases, but it contains advertising banners at the bottom of the screen.

Price: Free / Ads: Yes / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required

Schedule Mate's interface is visually very nice / © NextPit

You can download the Schedule Mate app from the Google Play Store.

TallTaskk

I promise, this is the last productivity app on this list (and I didn't even mention note-taking apps, I'm giving myself a break from those). It's a simple, unpretentious to-do list app.

TallTaskk organizes the list by prioritizing items into three different categories: those with a due date, those without a due date, and those that have been completed on that day itself. Completed tasks will appear in a separate "completed" tab and at midnight each day, these are removed from the task list.

The app is free without any in-app purchases, but it does contain banner ads at the bottom of the screen.

Price: Free / Ads: Yes / In-app purchases: None / Account: Not required

TallTaskk is a really simplistic and minimalist to-do list app / © NextPit

You can download the TallTaskk app from the Google Play Store.

Today Weather

Today Weather is a visually beautiful weather app that immediately caught my eye when I saw it on our forum (thanks to the NextPit Community for sharing, by the way).

The app relies on more than 10 data providers: the National Weather Service (weather.gov), Accuweather.com, Here.com, Dark Sky, Foreca.com, Weather.gc.ca, Weatherbit.io, Open Weather Map, Yr.no, Smhi.se, Météo-France, etc. It offers 24/7 forecasts including the probability of precipitation as well as air quality, UV index and pollen level indicators. There is also a weather radar and a moon phase calendar.

In short, the range of features and the amount of information displayed by Today Weather is really great. The app is free and ad-free, the only in-app purchase options available are to unlock the premium version ($1.59 for 6 months, $2.99 for 1 year, or $6.49 for lifetime access).

Price: Free / Ads: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes / Account: Not required

The amount of data Today Weather provides is pretty impressive / © NextPit

You can download the Schedule Mate app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Barquode | Matrix Manager

Barquode | Matrix Manager is another app that the Community on our forum introduced me to. It is not your regular, classic barcode scanner. Yes, while you can use this application to scan barcodes, but it offers so much more as you can also create and store any matrix code of your choice.

You can even customize the app with an advanced theme system. It's an extremely niche app, but hats off to the developer for a job well done with an extremely clean interface. You can also unlock other features using a secondary unlocking app that is known as the Palettes Key.

Price: Free / Ads: Yes / In-app purchases: $0.99 (for Palettes Key) / Account: Not required

Scan and create every barcode and QR code imaginable / © NextPit

You can download the Barquode | Matrix Manager app from the Google Play Store.

Love - A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories

Love - A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories is a mobile port of a puzzle game that was recently released for consoles and the PC. The game follows a narrative format and lets you dive into the lives of inhabitants in a building that acts like a diorama to unfold the story.

You'll have to solve puzzles by making the apartments travel through time, but the puzzle elements are more a pretext to the narrative than anything else.

I was able to finish the game fairly quickly, so I wasn't sure whether the $9.99 investment is worth your while. However, it has an indie game feel to it that I really like. It's an experience that's a bit different from what's available on the Play Store.