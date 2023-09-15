Which Android and iOS Apps are Free this Week?

Now that the week has begun to wind down, we look forward to putting our feet up, relaxing, and checking out some apps on our phones. After all, our phones do far more than just keep us connected—they are also a mobile entertainment unit and productivity tool. Are there any interesting apps that are free? Sure there are! This is why we have our list of free apps of the week for iOS and Android below.

Published twice each week, we make sure that you do not end up lost in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store searching for free apps. Instead, we looked through both app stores to find a curated list of highlights that feature paid apps which we think you would be interested in. There's a catch though: these apps are available for free only for a while. Find out more below!

Of course, you will come across apps that you are interested in but are not willing to fork out any money for them. That's why we do what we do, combing through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store twice each week to hunt for paid apps that are currently available for free. These are all limited-time offers and we don't know when the developers will stop these offers.

After all, nobody likes to install malware or useless apps. This is why we feel responsible to feature only apps that are rated 3.5 stars or higher. This will be different from our top 5 apps of the week as we actually review the apps in that list.

Tip: If you come across an interesting app that is listed here but do not have any need for it right now, we highly recommend you install it before uninstalling it. When you do so, the app will be saved in your library, ready to be installed later without having to pay for it even after the promotion has ended.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Learn English - Sayings Master ( $5.49 ) : They say that the best way to learn is through playing. This helps you master the nuances of the English language in an interesting manner.

: They say that the best way to learn is through playing. This helps you master the nuances of the English language in an interesting manner. Quick Arc Launcher ( $2.99) : Are you sick and tired of your standard Android launcher? There are many custom launchers around, and this is one of them.

Android Games

Rescue the Enchanter ( $3.99 ) : A puzzle adventure game with great graphics that requires you to figure out where the missing enchanter is.

: A puzzle adventure game with great graphics that requires you to figure out where the missing enchanter is. Zombie Age 3 Premium ( $0.99 ) : It is the zombie apocalypse. Armed with whatever weapons you can scrounge for, it is a literal fight for your life.

: It is the zombie apocalypse. Armed with whatever weapons you can scrounge for, it is a literal fight for your life. VR Pirates Ahoy ( $0.99 ) : Want to explore the depths of the sea without getting wet? This VR simulation lets you do so in a safe environment.

: Want to explore the depths of the sea without getting wet? This VR simulation lets you do so in a safe environment. Pyramids VR Roller Coaster ( $0.99 ): Forget about queuing up for a long time at theme parks if you want to go for a roller coaster ride. This game lets you explore a fun ride in an Egyptian setting.

Forget about queuing up for a long time at theme parks if you want to go for a roller coaster ride. This game lets you explore a fun ride in an Egyptian setting. Intergalatic SpaceVR Roller Coaster ( $0.99 ): Do you love all things that are out of this world? Space is deemed as the final frontier, and you can now head to outer space on a roller coaster ride in this VR simulator.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

AI Anime Filter ( $4.99 ): Do you want to look kawaii? This anime filter will make you look like a manga character in all your photos!

Do you want to look kawaii? This anime filter will make you look like a manga character in all your photos! Kosaku ( $0.99 ): If you are a social butterfly and love networking, then this app is perfect for you to hand out beautifully designed social media cards.

If you are a social butterfly and love networking, then this app is perfect for you to hand out beautifully designed social media cards. Wallax - Wallpaper Editor ( $0.99 ): Want a favorite photo as your wallpaper? This makes it easy to resize photos and make them fit onto your phone screen.

Want a favorite photo as your wallpaper? This makes it easy to resize photos and make them fit onto your phone screen. Pupillary Distance Measure X ( $1.99 ): If you have an iPhone X or newer, this app lets you measure PD distance between eyes for eyewear and VR headset in an accurate manner without having to visit an optometrist.

If you have an iPhone X or newer, this app lets you measure PD distance between eyes for eyewear and VR headset in an accurate manner without having to visit an optometrist. Zippycal ( $0.99 ): A calendar app that works differently. Each event is presented against a clock face so that you are more aware at all times.

iOS games

Rescue the Enchanter ( $3.99 ): The enchanter has gone missing, and it is up to you to search for him in this unique puzzle adventure game. Time to put on your thinking caps!

The enchanter has gone missing, and it is up to you to search for him in this unique puzzle adventure game. Time to put on your thinking caps! Treasure Hunt Photos ( $1.99 ) : A unique way of getting your family and friends involved in a treasure hunt. It is ideal to keep your little ones occupied around the house.

: A unique way of getting your family and friends involved in a treasure hunt. It is ideal to keep your little ones occupied around the house. Wind Wings Premium ( $1.99 ): It is time to save the galaxy again in a shoot 'em up. You are a lone star fighter, and it is up to you and your reflexes to gun down the enemies.

It is time to save the galaxy again in a shoot 'em up. You are a lone star fighter, and it is up to you and your reflexes to gun down the enemies. Moto Race Pro ( $1.99 ): Remember Motocross Maniacs? That classic game is now available in a modern form under a different name. Yes, it is a variant, but it is still fun!

Remember Motocross Maniacs? That classic game is now available in a modern form under a different name. Yes, it is a variant, but it is still fun! Adventurous Eating ( $2.99 ): Do you have trouble getting your kids to eat? This app offers a creative method to help the little ones love their vegetables.

What do you think of our selection to wind down this week? If you have come across something interesting that you would like to share with us, leave a comment below!