Yeedi Cube Review: A Vacuum Robot That Fits Under Any Sofa

The Yeedi Cube is a special robot vacuum with a mopping function. In addition to a whopping suction power of 5,100 Pa, Yeedi has included a 1 L water tank in the robot vacuum sans a water tank to hold clean water at the docking station. In addition, the vacuum and mopping robot does not have a mapping tower. Find out in this detailed nextpit review how the Yeedi Cube is still able to find its way around your home.

Unboxing and set up

Setting up the Yeedi Cube took only a few minutes in this review. The docking station does not have a water tank. Instead, Yeedi installed a 1 L water tank in the Cube. The Yeedi app comes with numerous setting options.

Pros:

Quick, uncomplicated setup.

Easy-to-use Yeedi app.

Compact docking station.

Cons:

-

When unboxing the Yeedi Cube, the unique design of your new robot vacuum catches your eye immediately: the robot vacuum does not feature a mapping tower. In other words, you do not get 360° laser navigation as well. However, we'll come back to that topic in a moment. Apart from the Yeedi Cube, you will find the docking station made up of two parts in the package.

The Yeedi Cube's station consists of several parts that simply interlock with one another. If you've ever played with Lego, you'll be able to piece them together in no time at all. / © nextpit

Once you have assembled and connected the docking station, you place the robot vacuum cleaner in the station and download the Yeedi app. The setup is simple and only takes a few minutes to complete. Enter your email and scan the QR code that's located under the robot vacuum's water tank—followed by adding the robot vacuum to the app.

The QR code to add the vacuum robot in the Yeedi app is hidden beneath the 1 L water tank of the Yeedi Cube. / © nextpit

Once you have added the Yeedi Cube to the app, the mapping process begins in a rather unusual manner. In this review, the robot vacuum required an incredible 38 minutes to map out a four-room apartment. What sounds negative at first has a very specific reason for it: Yeedi did not equip the Cube with a LiDAR tower for mapping purposes. Instead, the so-called "vision and laser fusion navigation system" is responsible for its orientation.

This navigation system is, at least partially, an active navigation system that uses a laser to measure its surroundings, among other things. This means the Yeedi Cube can also do its work in the dark, something that many other vacuum robots without a navigation tower and LiDAR navigation are unable to do. Another advantage is the robot vacuum's height, measuring a mere 97 mm high and thus is comparatively flat. This allows it to fit under your super-stylish, lowered sofa without any issues.

The Yeedi Cube doesn't have a mapping tower but it does have three buttons and a lens that points upward. / © nextpit

The Yeedi Cube has one lens in front and another facing upwards. This means the vacuuming robot scans every inch of your home to fully memorize its new workplace. However, the result is still solid enough, although the Cube initially overlooked a room during mapping, it added it in the first round of cleaning. By the way, you can still merge or split rooms later using the Yeedi app.

The Yeedi app has a simple design but has all the functions you need for precise control of the vacuuming and mopping robot. / © nextpit

The docking station also offers a unique setup. In addition to a 2.1 L dust bag, there's a water tank in the docking station to store dirty water. In addition, the docking station lets the Yeedi Cube empty itself, while drying the mop at the same time. There is no tank to store clean water in the docking station, but Yeedi integrated a 1 L water tank in the robot vacuum itself. Hence, you refill clean water in the robot and empty out the dirty water at the docking station.

The Yeedi Cube also has a dust container. The station empties it for you thanks to the suction function. / © nextpit

Finally, the Yeedi app has an option to add no-go zones as well as to name the individual rooms. You can also create schedules for each room and specify the vacuum power and water flow rate with which the Yeedi robot vacuum cleaner should adhere to in that particular area. Last but not least, the Yeedi app always keeps you informed about the remaining lifetime of the individual components.