Get your Free Apps on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Your smartphone does far more than just letting you keep in touch with the world. It is your gateway to booking a holiday, purchasing tickets to concerts and movies, a journal, an archiving tool with photos and videos, a mobile banking device, and a whole lot more! How you use your phone also depends on the type of apps installed. With thousands of apps to choose from in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, it can become quite overwhelming.

We are familiar with the thrill of discovering a free app that can actually come in handy in everyday use, which is why nextpit has taken the time to search the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to hunt down free apps that normally have a price tag attached to them.

Do take note that the iOS and Android apps we mention here are all paid apps, but have been made available for free for a limited time only. We do not know when the respective offers will end. This is why it is important you seize the opportunity and download/install any app that catches your attention before it returns to being a paid app.

We will not feature any apps with a rating of fewer than 3.5 stars. This will be different from our Top 5 Apps of the Week since we do not run any in-depth reviews of the listed apps.

Tip: If you come across an interesting app that is shown here but do not need it at the moment, we highly recommend you install it before deleting it. By doing so, you will save the app in your library and install it later without having to pay for it, even after the promotion has ended.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Audio Converter - MP4 to MP3 ( $2.99 ) : Want to rip audio from a video file? This app gets the job done.

: Want to rip audio from a video file? This app gets the job done. TEFpad Demo for Android ( $5.99) : Bring the desktop experience to an Android tablet or phone format, as this app boasts most features that are available in the TablEdit desktop program.

Bring the desktop experience to an Android tablet or phone format, as this app boasts most features that are available in the TablEdit desktop program. Sound Meter - Decibel Meter ( $2.99) : Measure just how loud the sound around you is with this app.

Android Games

Atomic Fighter Bomber Pro ( $1.49 ) : Fly around in a fighter jet and hit the intended targets to win the war. After all, you do want to return home to your family in a peaceful manner, right?

: Fly around in a fighter jet and hit the intended targets to win the war. After all, you do want to return home to your family in a peaceful manner, right? Pixel Blade M ( $1.99 ) : A hack-and-slash RPG that features cute graphics but make no mistake, the enemies sure are deadly!

: A hack-and-slash RPG that features cute graphics but make no mistake, the enemies sure are deadly! Space Survival ( $0.99 ) : A science fiction RPG where you are the last surviving member of your crew, with an alien race all but wiped out humanity. What will you do to survive?

: A science fiction RPG where you are the last surviving member of your crew, with an alien race all but wiped out humanity. What will you do to survive? Connect ( $0.99 ): Clear the board by making the right matches. Of course, you can always make things more challenging for yourself by fighting against the clock.

Clear the board by making the right matches. Of course, you can always make things more challenging for yourself by fighting against the clock. Empire Warrior: Tower Defense ( $0.99 ): It is time to protect your empire against invading hordes. Do you have what it takes so that your line of defense does not break?

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

DunDun Squats Counter ( $0.99 ): Own an Apple Watch? This app will help you keep track of the number of squats you have performed so that you can concentrate better.

Own an Apple Watch? This app will help you keep track of the number of squats you have performed so that you can concentrate better. Letter ( $1.99 ): Do people still write letters to each other? Well, if you are old school, you can always use this app to compose and print professionally formatted letters on the fly.

Do people still write letters to each other? Well, if you are old school, you can always use this app to compose and print professionally formatted letters on the fly. CALC Smart ( $0.99 ): This app calculates as you type, and if you want to convert the value from one unit to another, all it takes is a single swipe. How easy can it get?

This app calculates as you type, and if you want to convert the value from one unit to another, all it takes is a single swipe. How easy can it get? Women Who Changed The World ( $3.99 ): The hand that rocks the cradle, rules the world. Well, women have certainly played a huge role in shaping the world, so find out more about these amazing women via this informative app.

The hand that rocks the cradle, rules the world. Well, women have certainly played a huge role in shaping the world, so find out more about these amazing women via this informative app. REC - Pro Video Camera ( $7.99 ): Love shooting video, but feel that you are being limited by the stock software on your phone? Perhaps this app might bring your creations to a whole new level!

iOS games

Poker Pop! ( $1.99 ): A dominos and poker game, all rolled into one for a unique playing style and experience.

A dominos and poker game, all rolled into one for a unique playing style and experience. Space Bunny ( $0.99 ) : This bunny wants nothing more than to go as high as possible, so help it hop to the very top in this endless hopper title!

: This bunny wants nothing more than to go as high as possible, so help it hop to the very top in this endless hopper title! Scroll of Onmyuji ( $0.99 ): A massively online multiplayer RPG that takes place in a fantasy setting. Will you be able to fight your way to the top?

A massively online multiplayer RPG that takes place in a fantasy setting. Will you be able to fight your way to the top? Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): Let's see, collecting monsters, training them, and sending them out to battle. Just why does all this sound so familiar?

Let's see, collecting monsters, training them, and sending them out to battle. Just why does all this sound so familiar? Fruit Ninja Classic ( $1.99 ): Slice and dice your way through this classic title, where you try to score as many points as possible with each slice!

That's all for now with our free apps of the week list! It is our wish that you manage to find something interesting in this week's list to help you get your week off to a great start. Were there any interesting titles in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store that caught your attention that you want to share with the world? Do share your recommendations in the comments.