Hot topics

Upgraded Outdoor Cinema: Anker's Nebula Mars 3 Projector is 20% Off

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
Anker Nebula Mars 3 rugged portable projector
© Anker

If you're looking for a portable and rugged projector but haven't decided on which brand or model to get, now it's a great opportunity. Nebula by Anker launched the Mars 3 projector last month and Amazon has it for $220 off (20 percent) starting today, putting it at the best price of $879.

This is also the first regular discount we've seen on Anker's Nebula Mars 3 that normally listed at $1099. Alternatively, you can pick up the projector for the same price from the See Nebula store. Nebula is even throwing a waterproof case at 50 percent off for every purchase of the projector.

Anker Nebula Mars 3 can work as a power bank and lamp

The Nebular Mars 3 is a drop and dust-proof laser projector from the portable series of the brand, which is a great fit for outdoor movie events with no available power supply. This is powered by a 185 Wh battery capacity rated for up to 5 hours of viewing time or about 15 hours of use with audio alone even with the 40-watt speaker.

At the same time, the Nebula Mars 3 can also serve as a power bank to charge your smart devices such as smartphones. Other nice touches are an LED lamp that can be useful in camping trips and dedicated physical controllers on top of the mobile app.

Anker Nebula Mars 3 portable projector
Anker's Nebula Mars 3 portable and rugged projector has a built-in LED lamp and controllers. / © Anker

In terms of other specifications, the Nebula Mars 3 produces up to 200-inch image output and 1000 ANSI Lumens brightness, which is way higher compared to the Samsung FreeStyle Gen 2. In addition to auto-screen fit, it supports quick setup via Android, Google or Chromecast TV from compatible devices.

Do you intend to buy a portable projector this year? Does the Nebula Mars 3 appear as a worthy purchase? Please don't hesitate to share with us your answers in the comments.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0) Next
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing