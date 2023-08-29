Hot topics

Google Pixel 8: Closes update support gap with Apple and Samsung!

Authored by: Matthias "MaTT" Zellmer

Google enjoys the advantage of being the software developer of one of the most important mobile operating systems in the world. However, Apple and Samsung are the two competitors that provide far longer support in terms of their respective software update policies. According to a media report, this will change with the release of the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro this fall.

Google still has some catching up to do in terms of update policy

Samsung uses Android as the operating system of choice on its mobile devices. Although the OS (Operating System) hails from Google, the South Korean manufacturer has offered major operating system updates for 4 years for its flagship models like the Samsung Galaxy S23 series or its very popular mid-range smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy A54 (review), and 5 years for security patches.

As for Apple and its iOS, it is even longer, as evidenced in the Apple iPhone XS (review) or the Apple iPhone 6S. The aged smartphone that runs on iOS 17 will receive its fifth system update in September 2022, while the 6S will even receive a security update for the eighth year in a row! Google, on the other hand, offers its customers 3 major operating system updates and five years of security updates starting with the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

9to5Google has learned from unnamed Google sources that the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be the first Pixel phones to surpass Samsung's update policy to catch up with Apple instead. Although our fellow journalists did not provide any concrete figures, the Mountain View company would have to guarantee at least five years of system updates to overtake the South Korean market leader.

We will probably only find out more details about this matter in October when Google unveils its two new smartphones with the Google Tensor G3.

What do you think of this strategy? Can Google win over new customers with a market-leading update policy or is the average customer not bothered about the number of software updates in a smartphone? You are welcome to share your opinion with us in the comments below.

Source: 9to5Google

