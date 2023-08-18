Free Apps Galore on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Have you ever killed time by scrolling through your phone in an endless muscle memory cycle without accomplishing anything productive? Whether it's browsing news, social media, or exploring the wide range of apps on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, you can get sucked into this mindless scrolling while being apprehensive about which apps are worth installing. We understand that there are downsides to this habit, although we also appreciate the thrill of discovering a free app that is actually useful. That's why, here at Nextpit, we've taken the time to search through both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to find free apps that are typically not available for free.

It's important to note that the iOS and Android apps we mention here are currently free, but only for a limited time. We have no control over when this offer will end. Therefore, it's crucial to seize the opportunity and download/install any app that catches your attention as soon as possible, before it goes back to being a paid app.

We do not recommend anything with a rating of fewer than 3.5 stars. This will be different from our Top 5 Apps of the Week since we will not run any in-depth reviews of the listed apps.

Don't miss this: How to find free apps for Android and iOS

Tip: If you come across an interesting app that is listed here but don't need it just yet, we would recommend you install it before deleting it. By doing so, you will save the app in your library and install it later without having to pay for it, even after the promotion has ended.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Planimeter ( $1.99 ) : Want to measure just how large is your field or land area around your house? This app can help you gain a better idea of the final figure.

: Want to measure just how large is your field or land area around your house? This app can help you gain a better idea of the final figure. KX Music Player Pro ( $2.99) : While this app doesn't really whip the llama's ass, it is still a decent music player app.

While this app doesn't really whip the llama's ass, it is still a decent music player app. AI Anime Filter ( $4.99) : Love all things Japanese? If you like to capture selfies all the time, this filter will churn out kawaii anime versions of your mug!

Love all things Japanese? If you like to capture selfies all the time, this filter will churn out kawaii anime versions of your mug! 80s Music Radio Pro ( $0.99) : Each generation has its own era of music that will stay with them for life. This is the perfect app for those who worship 80s songs.

Android Games

Cooking Kawaii ( $0.99 ) : It is a race against the clock for you, as you attempt to whip up delicious meals to serve hungry and ever-impatient customers!

: It is a race against the clock for you, as you attempt to whip up delicious meals to serve hungry and ever-impatient customers! Kingdom War TD ( $0.99 ) : A tower defense game that features cartoonish characters in a fantasy setting. Do you have what it takes to defend your tower?

: A tower defense game that features cartoonish characters in a fantasy setting. Do you have what it takes to defend your tower? Fastar ( $0.99 ) : Lightning-fast reflexes and a sense of rhythm are required if you want to make any headway in this fast-paced game.

: Lightning-fast reflexes and a sense of rhythm are required if you want to make any headway in this fast-paced game. Castle Defender Premium ( $0.99 ): Protect your castle by summoning the right kind of heroes to eliminate all incoming threats.

Protect your castle by summoning the right kind of heroes to eliminate all incoming threats. Demon Hunter Premium ( $0.99 ): The intelligent man's hack-and-slash adventure where you will also need to have some strategy in eliminating enemies.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Vidiom ( $19.99 ): This app claims to be able to translate subtitles and generate audio tracks for your YouTube videos!

This app claims to be able to translate subtitles and generate audio tracks for your YouTube videos! bProgress ( $0.99 ): Want to start keeping track of all your tasks? This app will help you organize your life.

Want to start keeping track of all your tasks? This app will help you organize your life. Household Account Book ( $0.99 ): Balancing your monthly expenditure can be quite a chore, but what happens when you have an app that encourages you to do so with lovely graphics? It would be an encouragement for sure!

Balancing your monthly expenditure can be quite a chore, but what happens when you have an app that encourages you to do so with lovely graphics? It would be an encouragement for sure! Morphing LED banner ( $0.99 ): Transform your phone into an e-banner, with the added advantage of a cool effect where words can morph!

Transform your phone into an e-banner, with the added advantage of a cool effect where words can morph! cRate Pro ( $0.99 ): If you are going to travel anytime soon to a foreign country, this currency converter app makes life simpler as you can get the latest exchange rates at your fingertips.

iOS games

Memory Trainer ( $0.99 ): Want to make sure your brain is in tip-top condition? This memory trainer app claims to help you stay on top of your game.

Want to make sure your brain is in tip-top condition? This memory trainer app claims to help you stay on top of your game. Ninja Fighting Street Games 3D ( $9.99 ) : Wham! Bam! Kapow! Release your rage as you go around beating riff-raff on the streets up with your fighting skills.

: Wham! Bam! Kapow! Release your rage as you go around beating riff-raff on the streets up with your fighting skills. Bugsnax ( $9.99 ): This FPS title lets you lay traps in an attempt to catch bugs. Can you collect them all?

This FPS title lets you lay traps in an attempt to catch bugs. Can you collect them all? Fruit Ninja Classic ( $1.99 ): Slice and dice your way through a myriad of fruits in this classic game that is a guaranteed time-killer!

Slice and dice your way through a myriad of fruits in this classic game that is a guaranteed time-killer! Crystal Cove ( $0.99 ): A match 3 game that is a sure-fire brain teaser, although you can have power-ups to help you advance.

The weekend is upon us as we arrive at the end of this list. We do hope you enjoyed our list of free iOS and Android apps. Were there any interesting titles in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store that you are simply dying to tell the world about? Feel free to share your recommendations in the comments.