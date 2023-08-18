Hot topics

Save $60 on Google's Pixel Tablet and Dock Bundle at Best Price

Authored by: Jade Bryan
Google's Pixel Tablet is a new Android tablet that can be transformed into a smart display when docked. If you've been waiting for it to fall back to its all-time low, then now is the right time to finally plunge. On Amazon, the slab with 128 GB storage setup has dropped from its usual price of $499 to $439, netting you a $60 savings.

You can only pick up the rose pink colorway of the Google Pixel Tablet with this deal as the green and cream are regularly listed. Regardless, you will still be getting a bundle of the Charging Speaker Dock with the tablet.

Google Pixel Tablet can transform into a smart home hub

The Pixel Tablet (review) might look like an ordinary Android slate, but it becomes even more useful once you position it on its dock and becomes a standalone smart home hub. You get extra Google Smart Home features from this mode, such as controlling your smart home and Matter-enabled devices or turning the entire setup into a smart display that displays pictures.

In addition, the charging/speaker dock delivers a boosted sound output since it has a larger speaker setup compared to the quad-speaker on the slate. This is great if you want to stream TV shows or movies at home. And when the Pixel Tablet is connected, the dock itself will automatically charge it, although you shouldn't worry about frequently charging as battery life on the device is already phenomenal.

Google Pixel Tablet
The Pixel Tablet docking station serves as both an audio enhancer and a charging dock. However, you can also charge the device using the USB-C port. / © nextpit

Google's Pixel Tablet is also a capable regular slab as it features a high-res 11-inch LCD screen along with support for an active stylus or pen. Similar to the flagship Pixel 7 Pro, it is powered by Tensor G2 chipset mated to 8 GB of RAM and boots on Android 13 OS. You can also find an 8 MP camera at the rear and front that takes decent pictures and high-res video during conferences.

Would you consider the design of the Pixel Tablet with the charging speaker dock to be practical and essential? Hit us up in the comments. We'd like to hear your answers on this. Likewise, let us know if you want to see more Pixel deals in the future.

