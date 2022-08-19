Free apps for Android & iOS: Get these apps without paying a cent

Once again this week, apps and games for both Android phones and iPhones are available to download for free for a limited time only. We will share with you how you can get your hands on these precious downloads.

If you've been following NextPit for a while, you will know what to expect here in this article: The Google Play Store and Apple's App Store regularly offer discounts and promotions where you can obtain paid content for free for a limited time only. We collate these freebies and list them for you, But unlike our list of the five best apps of the week, we will not try the apps out on purpose. Hence, be a little bit careful before you fall into a money pit as some apps may still include microtransactions.

Tip: Do you want to secure a free app for the future? If so, download it once and uninstall it if necessary. This way, it will be added to your list of purchased apps and you can download it again in the future once you need it.

Free apps for your Android phone

These apps are free in the Google Play Store

Reminder Pro ( $2 .99 ): Here is a Reminder app that's just like Wolverine—it doesn't do very much, but it is the best at what it does, bub! Oh, and did I mention that it does not have any pesky ads to distract you? The Reminder app perfect to create reminders for one-time and recurring tasks. Install it and see your productivity skyrocket (hopefully!).

): Here is a Reminder app that's just like Wolverine—it doesn't do very much, but it is the best at what it does, bub! Oh, and did I mention that it does not have any pesky ads to distract you? The Reminder app perfect to create reminders for one-time and recurring tasks. Install it and see your productivity skyrocket (hopefully!). Alfacast X Screen Mirror ( $4.99 ) : Experience brilliant 4K Ultra HD video quality in an extended version of Alfacast. Share and split your live video screen stream to many devices simultaneously. App allows you to broadcast and watch any content from desktop securely!

: Experience brilliant 4K Ultra HD video quality in an extended version of Alfacast. Share and split your live video screen stream to many devices simultaneously. App allows you to broadcast and watch any content from desktop securely! OnSite Checklist ( $4 .99 ): Are you in middle management and need to run an audit or inspection of the department? Why not get an app to help you out? This OnSite Checklist tool can be adapted to any type of audit and is easy to create a template on the desktop before being transferred to the smartphone. It offers a quick and simple scoring mechanism alongside reusable templates, photo annotation, assignable actions, and others for greater flexibility.

These games are free in the Google Play Store

Neon Valley ( $0.4 9 ): Trip out without taking any weed with Neon Valley, a neon-themed arcade game that has no ads while offering simple yet fast mechanics that are a cinch to pick up. There is even an online world ranking as you pit yourself against the best of the best, and this is one of the best ways to take advantage of your AMOLED display.

): Trip out without taking any weed with Neon Valley, a neon-themed arcade game that has no ads while offering simple yet fast mechanics that are a cinch to pick up. There is even an online world ranking as you pit yourself against the best of the best, and this is one of the best ways to take advantage of your AMOLED display. Stickman Legends ( $0.99 ): Why bother with the premium version? For starters, you will receive exclusive gifts and special benefits such as an ad-free experience, 10 special hero skins that are worth more than $30, and a pair of exclusive skins which are only available from special events. This offline game is based on the Stickman fighting game series, bringing together a mish-mash of classic RPG and PvP elements.

): Why bother with the premium version? For starters, you will receive exclusive gifts and special benefits such as an ad-free experience, 10 special hero skins that are worth more than $30, and a pair of exclusive skins which are only available from special events. This offline game is based on the Stickman fighting game series, bringing together a mish-mash of classic RPG and PvP elements. Scalak ( $0.99 ): Want a game that helps you relax at the end of a bustling day? This minimalist title, Scalak, is the right choice for you then. Touted to be a logic puzzler, you match smart shapes to progress to the next level. There are more than 90 levels to keep you occupied.

Want a game that helps you relax at the end of a bustling day? This minimalist title, Scalak, is the right choice for you then. Touted to be a logic puzzler, you match smart shapes to progress to the next level. There are more than 90 levels to keep you occupied. Zombie Avengers ( $0 .99 ) : Get your adrenaline pumping with one of the best action side-scrollers in 2016! It boasts grand stages, flashy skills, stylish equipment, and explosive combat, making it the perfect combo of Stickman and zombies as you attempt to save humanity from an overwhelming zombie invasion.

: Get your adrenaline pumping with one of the best action side-scrollers in 2016! It boasts grand stages, flashy skills, stylish equipment, and explosive combat, making it the perfect combo of Stickman and zombies as you attempt to save humanity from an overwhelming zombie invasion. Let The Pharaoh Free ( $0.99) : It is a bummer when you are already dead, but if you are stuck in your sarcophagus with so many other different sarcophagi around, it can get rather suffocating. Hence, the title of this puzzler which pays homage to the old Flash game. With over 2,200 puzzles to complete, you can enjoy this title for a prolonged period of time.

: It is a bummer when you are already dead, but if you are stuck in your sarcophagus with so many other different sarcophagi around, it can get rather suffocating. Hence, the title of this puzzler which pays homage to the old Flash game. With over 2,200 puzzles to complete, you can enjoy this title for a prolonged period of time. Hero Z ( $1.99 ): In 2043 AD, the last human world war broke out, and the terrifying Z virus emerged as part of the warfare. Needless to say, another zombie apocalypse has happened, with 1% of the world's human population left alive. You play the role of the heroic zombie hunter with the intention to save mankind. Can you?

): In 2043 AD, the last human world war broke out, and the terrifying Z virus emerged as part of the warfare. Needless to say, another zombie apocalypse has happened, with 1% of the world's human population left alive. You play the role of the heroic zombie hunter with the intention to save mankind. Can you? Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Power PV ( $3.49 ): Themed Solitaire is an entirely new solitaire card game that is like nothing you've ever experienced before. It is a mishmash with a unique Theme Tower building system, being easy to play while requiring a useful strategy for solid gameplay as you build your very own tower.

): Themed Solitaire is an entirely new solitaire card game that is like nothing you've ever experienced before. It is a mishmash with a unique Theme Tower building system, being easy to play while requiring a useful strategy for solid gameplay as you build your very own tower. Mystic Guardian PV ( $3 .49 ): Mystic Guardian is one of the most versatile old-school games there is on Android, or so the developer claimed. You fight enemies and bosses while exploring the area and progress in the story. It will also require you to craft your own weapons, equipment, and explore alchemy! Sounds like Witcher 3 Lite!

Free apps for your iPhone

These apps are free for iOS

MAGic TV Remote Control ( $1.99 ): Forget about hunting high and low for your remote control to switch the channel with this app, where you can also control your set-top box of MAG series by single tap on your iPhone, iPod, and iPad. Several button layouts offer a wide range of options and a greater degree of flexibility.

): Forget about hunting high and low for your remote control to switch the channel with this app, where you can also control your set-top box of MAG series by single tap on your iPhone, iPod, and iPad. Several button layouts offer a wide range of options and a greater degree of flexibility. Grungetastic ( $2.99 ): Want to shoot some dirty photos? Get your mind out of the gutter, I'm not talking about sexy time photos, but Grungetastic will be able to crank your photos with seven hot and heavy looks: Classic Grunge, Bleached Grunge, Worn Pop, Worn Grunge, Gritty Grunge, Distressed and Pop Grunge. These unique styles will make your photos look really 'dirty' and cool.

): Want to shoot some dirty photos? Get your mind out of the gutter, I'm not talking about sexy time photos, but Grungetastic will be able to crank your photos with seven hot and heavy looks: Classic Grunge, Bleached Grunge, Worn Pop, Worn Grunge, Gritty Grunge, Distressed and Pop Grunge. These unique styles will make your photos look really 'dirty' and cool. Single Origin ( $0.99 ): Single Origin is an app that helps you brew the perfect cup every single time. Whether you love getting your caffeine fix in its hot or cold iteration, this app gets the job done. There is also a tasting notification that informs you once your coffee is sufficiently cooled.

): Single Origin is an app that helps you brew the perfect cup every single time. Whether you love getting your caffeine fix in its hot or cold iteration, this app gets the job done. There is also a tasting notification that informs you once your coffee is sufficiently cooled. MovieSpirit ( $9.99 ): With MovieSpirit, you can combine various media materials, such as videos, photos, music, text, recording and finger graffiti, and according to your creativity, edit them together and add various special effects (scene switching effects, text animation, filter effects, video Intro, masks and so on) to create your own movie.

These games are free for iOS

Antistress( $2.99 ): Have some time to kill and want to relax? Take a moment to chill out with a collection of 'toys', like hearing the sound of a bamboo chime, playing with wooden boxes, swiping your finger gently across the water, tap buttons, draw using chalks, the list goes on! There are 50 toys to play!

): Have some time to kill and want to relax? Take a moment to chill out with a collection of 'toys', like hearing the sound of a bamboo chime, playing with wooden boxes, swiping your finger gently across the water, tap buttons, draw using chalks, the list goes on! There are 50 toys to play! Taboo ( $2.99 ): Taboo is a group game for adults and is perfect for a fun night in with friends! You don't even need drinks to have a wonderful time with this game! You will split into two teams, or go head-to-head in 2 Player mode. It is an ad-free game to distract you, and it comes with a complete started card deck!

): Taboo is a group game for adults and is perfect for a fun night in with friends! You don't even need drinks to have a wonderful time with this game! You will split into two teams, or go head-to-head in 2 Player mode. It is an ad-free game to distract you, and it comes with a complete started card deck! Blox 3D World Creator ( $2.99 ): What is the health of your imagination? Create beautiful worlds with simple taps, from giant windmills to craggy castles and add animals, humans and birds for an amazing creative experience. In addition, you can add blocks, animated props, trees, buildings and animals with different weather and lighting conditions easily. The block colors can be changed, where the animated props will help your world come alive.

): What is the health of your imagination? Create beautiful worlds with simple taps, from giant windmills to craggy castles and add animals, humans and birds for an amazing creative experience. In addition, you can add blocks, animated props, trees, buildings and animals with different weather and lighting conditions easily. The block colors can be changed, where the animated props will help your world come alive. Pixel Push Football ( $1.99 ): Enjoy some arcade-style paper football with this title! It is an arcade game with physics driven gameplay based on the rules of paper football. All its movement is 100% controlled by a physics system, and the average game length is less than 15 minutes. All the regular terms like touch backs, safeties, touchdowns, field goals, extra points, 2 point conversions, it is all in there!

Don't worry if there was nothing that stood out in particular for you today (and hey, I'm sure there was something that piqued your interest!). If you find an app that is no longer available for free, do leave us a comment. Thank you!