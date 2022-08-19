Motorola Edge 2022: Better camera and cheaper price

After launching the Moto X30 Pro with a massive 200MP camera in China, we are expecting Motorola to also announce the global variant of device. Instead, Motorola has refreshed its smartphone lineup in the US with the new Edge 2022. It's the successor to last year's Motorola Edge but now comes with even more competitive pricing along with an upgraded main camera and better display.

The Motorola Edge 2022 is the toned-down version of the Edge+ with a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Under the hood of the Edge 2022 is a MediaTek 1050 chip which produces comparable processing and gaming performance to the Snapdragon 778G of its predecessor. In addition, the said chipset enables a wider 5G network support by adding mmwave and sub-6GHz frequencies. There is also 8GB of RAM paired with 256GB of on-board storage.

Moto Edge 2022 comes with 144Hz OLED screen / © Motorola

Motorola's new smartphone resembles the older model save it for the slightly smaller display and lighter build. The display is a big step up which now utilizes OLED instead of LCD. Both 144Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution is kept. Battery-wise, the third-gen Moto Edge boasts up to 2 days of rating with its 5000 mAh juice. Lastly, it still gets IP52 water resistance rating and supports 30W wired fast charging as well as wireless and reverse charging.

In terms of cameras, the Edge 2022 boasts a 50MP main sensor the same as the more expensive Edge+. If you fancy taking macro shots, the 13MP ultra-wide camera can do the job on top of the depth sensor used for portrait shots. Meanwhile, the 32MP selfie snapper sitting on a punch hole cut out is relatively unchanged.

The Android 12-powered Motorola Edge 2022 is heading first to T-Mobile and it will retail for $499 or free with a line. Only dark gray color is listed. The device will also be sold on Best Buy and Amazon besides other carriers such as AT&T and Verizon for an introductory price of $500 before it heads back to $600 full pricing.