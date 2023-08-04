Don't Miss These Free Android and iOS Apps This Weekend

The Google Play Store and Apple App Store are filled with thousands of apps, and you can get lost spending hours upon hours going through them without figuring out what to install. We are well aware of that fact, not to mention that not everyone is able to afford paid apps. This is why over here at nextpit, we have looked through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to discover free apps that normally have a price tag attached to them!

First of all, you should bear in mind that the iOS and Android apps listed here are available for free for a limited time only. In other words, we have absolutely no idea when this offer will end. This means you should download and install whatever app that strikes your fancy as soon as possible.

We also ensured that none of these free apps in our list carry a rating of 3.5 stars or less. Unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week, we do not perform in-depth reviews of the apps listed.

Tip: If you stumbled upon an interesting app that is listed here but don't need it just yet, we would recommend you install it before deleting it. By doing so, you will save the app in your library and install it later without having to pay for it, even after the promotion has ended.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Blend Photos ( $2.99 ) : Blend two photos together to create a fascinating visual effect that might rival some movie posters.

: Blend two photos together to create a fascinating visual effect that might rival some movie posters. Folder Server ( $1.99) : Stored your file on an HTTP server and want to access it anytime, anywhere? This app offers a no-frills user interface that gets the job done.

Stored your file on an HTTP server and want to access it anytime, anywhere? This app offers a no-frills user interface that gets the job done. Best U - Be Happy Everyday ( $1.99) : This app might be far better than your friends and family, offering you encouraging words every single day.

Android Games

Defender Heroes Premium ( $0.99 ) : Wave after wave of enemies continue to bear down on your location. Do you have what it takes to be able to stop them?

: Wave after wave of enemies continue to bear down on your location. Do you have what it takes to be able to stop them? Healing Matching Puzzle ( $0.99 ) : Who can turn down a puzzle game that is full of photos of cute dogs and cats? Not me!

: Who can turn down a puzzle game that is full of photos of cute dogs and cats? Not me! Shadow Survival ( $0.99 ) : You are alone in your quest to remain alive, as enemies bear down on you from all sides. Over time, you will continue to upgrade your abilities and weapons to increase your killing power...

: You are alone in your quest to remain alive, as enemies bear down on you from all sides. Over time, you will continue to upgrade your abilities and weapons to increase your killing power... Mental Hospital: Eastern Bloc 2 ( $1.49 ): A grim FPS that sees you wake up in a mental hospital, where there is more than meets the eye. Not for the faint of heart.

A grim FPS that sees you wake up in a mental hospital, where there is more than meets the eye. Not for the faint of heart. Paranormal Territory 2 ( $0.99 ): A puzzle game that is played from the first-person perspective, your courage will be tested to its limits if you were to emerge victorious.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

PushFit Pro ( $1.99 ): Want to build up your upper body strength with results to show? This app might be just the thing to help you get started.

Want to build up your upper body strength with results to show? This app might be just the thing to help you get started. DayCost Pro ( $2.99 ): Keep track of your daily spending with this app that makes everything so much easier.

Keep track of your daily spending with this app that makes everything so much easier. Unit Converter Pro HD ( $0.99 ): With over 700 units to convert, you will be spoiled for choice when it comes to making conversions from one unit to another!

With over 700 units to convert, you will be spoiled for choice when it comes to making conversions from one unit to another! AppSecret ( $1.99 ): Some of us who are more private would like to keep stuff on our phones away from prying eyes. This app ensures not all apps on your handset can be accessed by others even when they have unlocked it.

Some of us who are more private would like to keep stuff on our phones away from prying eyes. This app ensures not all apps on your handset can be accessed by others even when they have unlocked it. Photo Widget ( $0.99 ): Sick of the stock home screen on your device? This app will ensure your home screen will never look the same again!

iOS games

Decked Builder ( $3.99 ): Want to build the strongest Magic deck with your existing cards? This app does all the thinking for you.

Want to build the strongest Magic deck with your existing cards? This app does all the thinking for you. PopStar with Undo ( $4.00 ) : A matching game that is highly addictive.

: A matching game that is highly addictive. Shock Clock Arcade ( $0.99 ): Tap the screen to jump from one clock to another in this race against time.

Tap the screen to jump from one clock to another in this race against time. Duplicado Puzzle Game ( $2.99 ): Slide pieces around the board to solve this puzzle game, with the objective of getting every single last seed!

Slide pieces around the board to solve this puzzle game, with the objective of getting every single last seed! Everybody's RPG ( $0.99 ): Enjoy an old-school pixelated RPG experience where you build your team up to become unstoppable.

We have come to the end of this week's list of free iOS and Android apps. Did you come across any noteworthy apps or games in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Don't hesitate to recommend them in the comments.