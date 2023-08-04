Nothing to Launch Cheap Smartwatch and Earbuds with CMF Sub-Brand

Nothing is a fairly new technology brand led by former OnePlus founder, Carl Pei. It is known for transparent headphones and has happened to launch its second smartphone entry as the Phone (2). Today, the startup has announced a new sub-brand called CMF by Nothing that focuses on making its industrial and innovative design more accessible to consumers.

In a community video update, Nothing's CEO has laid out how CMF, which stands for Colors, Materials, and Finish, shares DNA and differentiated from the main Nothing brand. The main similarities start with the high standard given to the design and user interface of its current products that the company is pledging to make these reachable for the value segment of consumers through CMF.

But as to how to make each name distinct, Pei noted Nothing's range continues to get the latest technology and premium design. Meanwhile, the CMF by Nothing will benefit on the clean design as well as on the reliable product qualities. At the same time, it was added that each brand will be managed by a separate team.

2.5-watt wireless charging is available on the Nothing Ear (2). / © NextPit

As for the first products, it is expected CMF-branded smartwatch and headphones will be released later this year. The smartwatch was previously spotted in a certification and trademark filing, but it's unclear what specs and operating system it will run or whether it is taking advantage of Google's Wear OS 4 based on Android. We also don't know if it will share the transparent touches as with other Nothing wearables.

Nothing introduced the Phone (2) last month that Antoine reviewed. The device runs on the Nothing OS 2.0 and features the unique glyph interface consisting of LED light strips at the back. It's also priced as a more premium phone compared to the original Nothing Phone (1). Likewise, the CMF sub-brand is a better fit if Nothing would plan to make a cheaper handset in the future.

