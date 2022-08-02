Free apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

Once again this week, apps and games for both Android phones and iPhones are available to download for free for a limited time only. We will share with you how you can get your hands on these precious downloads.

If you've been following NextPit for a while, you will know what to expect here in this article: The Google Play Store and Apple's App Store regularly offer discounts and promotions where you can obtain paid content for free for a limited time only. We collate these freebies and list them for you, But unlike our list of the five best apps of the week, we will not purposely try the apps out. Hence, be a little bit careful before you fall into a money pit as some apps may still include microtransactions.

Tip: Do you want to secure a free app for the future? If so, download it once and uninstall it if necessary. This way, it will be added to your list of purchased apps and you can download it again in the future once you need it.

Free apps for your Android phone

These apps are free in the Google Play Store

VPN Pro ( $0 .99 ): Having a VPN is better than no VPN at all, right? If you are on the lookout for a very basic VPN service that does not require a monthly subscription, then this might just be worth checking out.

): Having a VPN is better than no VPN at all, right? If you are on the lookout for a very basic VPN service that does not require a monthly subscription, then this might just be worth checking out. Phone Booster Pro ( $10.99 ) : Phone Booster Pro claims to seriously optimize the performance of your phone. It does so by making your phone faster (Speed Booster), making your battery last longer (Battery Saver), decreasing the temperature of your phone (phone Cooler), cleaning up RAM (RAM Cleaner), speed up your games and apps by force closing unnecessary apps.

: Phone Booster Pro claims to seriously optimize the performance of your phone. It does so by making your phone faster (Speed Booster), making your battery last longer (Battery Saver), decreasing the temperature of your phone (phone Cooler), cleaning up RAM (RAM Cleaner), speed up your games and apps by force closing unnecessary apps. Premium Camera ( $3 .99 ): While some users were griping about the user interface, here is a camera app that offers a degree of flexibility such as taking snapshots at pre-determined intervals.

These games are free in the Google Play Store

Manor ( $3.9 9 ): Explore the haunted mansion the way you want and steal everything you find. This is an original adventure game that is a hybrid of a platform game and a puzzle game. The difficulty scales with each room.

): Explore the haunted mansion the way you want and steal everything you find. This is an original adventure game that is a hybrid of a platform game and a puzzle game. The difficulty scales with each room. Construction Simulator PRO ( $2.99 ): Operate heavy machines such as crane, bulldozer or concrete pump! Play one of the most realistic construction simulator games on Android, as you keep the inner architect in you occupied for hours on end.

): Operate heavy machines such as crane, bulldozer or concrete pump! Play one of the most realistic construction simulator games on Android, as you keep the inner architect in you occupied for hours on end. Stone of Souls HD ( $0.99 ): Action horror with RPG elements where mysterious corridors and dungeons, a lot of sinister monsters and quests are waiting for you. It is up to you to discover the source of evil and well, save the world.

Action horror with RPG elements where mysterious corridors and dungeons, a lot of sinister monsters and quests are waiting for you. It is up to you to discover the source of evil and well, save the world. Merge Number Puzzle ( $2 .49 ) : This fun and immersive title lets you play even without an Internet connection, bringing simple yet high quality graphics as you tease your brain to solve the puzzles within.

: This fun and immersive title lets you play even without an Internet connection, bringing simple yet high quality graphics as you tease your brain to solve the puzzles within. Sudoku Pro ( $2.99) : The Sudoku craze might have died down some time ago, but there are still die-hards who might want to bring their Sudoku with them on their phones!

: The Sudoku craze might have died down some time ago, but there are still die-hards who might want to bring their Sudoku with them on their phones! Superheroes Junior Premium ( $0.99 ): Go around the city and play the role of a superhero ... who is still relatively young. Kick butt while looking cute!

): Go around the city and play the role of a superhero ... who is still relatively young. Kick butt while looking cute! Burning Fortress 2 ( $1.00 ): Storm fortresses of various kinds using a clever combination of tactical acumen and units. There is nothing quite as satisfying as crushing your enemy!

): Storm fortresses of various kinds using a clever combination of tactical acumen and units. There is nothing quite as satisfying as crushing your enemy! Empire Defender ( $0 .99 ): You're a skillful master in strategy game who needs to rely on wise tactics and fight formidable opponents. Make sure your mighty heroes are able to defend the frontiers of your realm from evil forces in this TD title!

Free apps for your iPhone

These apps are free for iOS

Day Circle ( $1.99 ): Having trouble remembering birthdays, anniversaries, moving out, or the first day of your kid's school? Make life easier with Day Cicle that provides colorful visual cues to remind you!

): Having trouble remembering birthdays, anniversaries, moving out, or the first day of your kid's school? Make life easier with Day Cicle that provides colorful visual cues to remind you! PDF Max Pro ( $9.99 ): PDF Max is a professional & affordable PDF app for working with PDF documents on your Mac. Mark up documents with highlights and handwriting, insert texts and stamps, fill out, sign PDFs, and even manipulate PDF pages.

): PDF Max is a professional & affordable PDF app for working with PDF documents on your Mac. Mark up documents with highlights and handwriting, insert texts and stamps, fill out, sign PDFs, and even manipulate PDF pages. The Pitch Pipe ( $2.99 ): Here is the perfect pitch pipe companion that is ideal for music teachers, music students, song leaders, solo performers, and more! Anyone involved in music should definitely have this on their iPhone.

): Here is the perfect pitch pipe companion that is ideal for music teachers, music students, song leaders, solo performers, and more! Anyone involved in music should definitely have this on their iPhone. Zoro.to ( $2.99 ): Zoro.to is a To-do-list with an epic twist. Inspired by the Witcher 3, the Quest App allows the user to set Quests instead of tasks. Every Quest can have sub-quests. When all the tasks are completed, you will receive a reward.

): Zoro.to is a To-do-list with an epic twist. Inspired by the Witcher 3, the Quest App allows the user to set Quests instead of tasks. Every Quest can have sub-quests. When all the tasks are completed, you will receive a reward. Miracle Morning ( $4.99 ): This app gives you the simplest and most effective step-by-step process to wake up each day with more energy, motivation, and focus so that you can be the best possible version of you.

These games are free for iOS

Fantasy Dragon Simulator 2021 ( $10.99 ): Fantasy Dragon Flying simulator claims to be the best dragon flying game on the Apple App Store. Control your flying dragon as you collect points and get through different levels. Explore the sky and arrive at your destination as you experience the ultimate journey of dragon flight.

): Fantasy Dragon Flying simulator claims to be the best dragon flying game on the Apple App Store. Control your flying dragon as you collect points and get through different levels. Explore the sky and arrive at your destination as you experience the ultimate journey of dragon flight. Helix Jumper Crush Twist Games ( $10.99 ): Helix Switch Color Jump ball is a bouncing ball game that requires you to smash through platforms and leveling up. Do remember to collect coins and stars to unlock new characters along the way!

): Helix Switch Color Jump ball is a bouncing ball game that requires you to smash through platforms and leveling up. Do remember to collect coins and stars to unlock new characters along the way! Everybody's RPG ( $0.99 ): Everybody's RPG lets you relive the old-school vibes of pixelated RPG gaming in an endless idle RPG style. This is simply a time waster that...works.

): Everybody's RPG lets you relive the old-school vibes of pixelated RPG gaming in an endless idle RPG style. This is simply a time waster that...works. QB: A Cube's Tale ( $2.99 ): There is a total of 80 levels to reach each of the final black cubes. Experience new cubes along the way that have their own mechanic, challenging you to switch the way you complete the level each time.

Don't worry if there was nothing that stood out in particular for you today (and hey, I'm sure there was something that piqued your interest!). If you find an app that is no longer available for free, do leave us a comment. Thank you!