Pixel 7: Here's when you can buy Google's next premium smartphone

It's expected that Google will launch the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro around October. However, we still don't have any specific date for it. Fortunately, a prominent leaker is now suggesting we don't need to wait longer for when the pair will be fully revealed. Both pre-order and launch date are mentioned to happen in early next month.

TL;DR

Google could announce the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on October 7 based on a reliable source.

The availability of the two Pixel phones will start on October 13.

Pixel Watch could also be mentioned during the event.

Launch date of Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch

According to Frontpagetech's reliable source, Google Pixel 7 lineup will debut on October 7 which is a little earlier compared to Pixel 6 that was introduced on October 19 last year. This unveiling will also open the pre-order for both models while availability will happen on October 13. It is important to note that the same publication accurately predicted the release timing of Pixel 6 last year.

The leaker didn't mention if Google's Pixel Watch will also arrive alongside the duo Pixel 7. It's likely that the wearable could also be mentioned during the announcement. If we're lucky, fans may be able to know when the Pixel smartwatch will become available.

As regards the global availability, Google is known to release its products the same as other major markets outside the USA. It is safe to assume that we could see the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro by October in other countries as well.

Are you planning to upgrade to the Pixel 7 this year? Let us hear your answers in the comment section below.