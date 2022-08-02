Redmagic 7S Pro for $30 less: Here's how to get the early-bird-price

Nubia will release the Redmagic 7S Pro on the 8th of August – and you can already get a hefty discount. As an early-bird-customer, you can benefit from a $30 voucher between August 2 and August 8. Find out all the advantages of the Redmagic 7S Pro and the effective discount below!

You're totally into mobile games, but get annoyed by thermal-throttling or burning hot smartphones? Then you should seriously consider buying a real gaming-phone. Redmagic will release the 7S Pro on August 8th, with particularly powerful hardware, an ultra-fast 120 hertz-display and an integrated cooling-fan combined with an effective new cooling chamber.

Affiliate offer Redmagic 7S Pro To device database

You can read more about the pros and cons of the new gaming phone in our review of the Redmagic 7S Pro. In this article, however, we want to concentrate on an early-bird offer for the Redmagic 7S Pro. You can get a discount of $30 with a simple early-bird-voucher.

How to get the early-bird-offer on the Redmagic 7S Pro

According to the recommended retail price, you will pay at least $729 for the Redmagic 7S Pro. For this price, you'll get the model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. For the variant with 18 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, Nubia lists a price of $899. Between August 2nd and August 8th, you can reduce these costs by $30. Check out the final prices in our table:

Early-bird-savings on the Redmagic 7S Pro Remagic 7S Pro – variants Costs for $30-coupon Final costs 12 GB + 256 GB $1 $700 18 GB + 512 GB $1 $870 Get the Redmagic 7S Pro Get the $30-coupon

You have to pay a one-time fee of $1 for the required coupon, so the effective savings is $29. The coupon will be activated on August 8 and the smartphone can be pre-ordered from then on. The release date for the Redmagic 7S Pro is August 9th and you'll be one of the first to benefit from the gaming-advantages of your new Redmagic-phone.

Note: This article was conducted in partnership with the manufacturer, Nubia. Nubia has no control or influence over the editorial content or the review score.