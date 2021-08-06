Free apps of the week: These 32 paid apps are temporarily free!

We come to the end of another week with our traditional list of paid apps and games for Android and iOS that are available for free download for a limited time. Check out the suggestions below and take advantage of the offers.

NextPit updates this list every week, so some apps may have returned to paid status if you read this article days after it was published. To check out other app lists, simply go to the apps category of the site to find the most recent list.

At the time of publication, all the apps listed were available for free on both Android and iOS platforms. If you know of any apps that are currently free and worth a mention, or have found a promotion that has ended, do let us know in the comments.

Tip: If you find an interesting app in the list below, but don't want to use the app or game right now, install it anyway, before uninstalling it from your device. That way, it will be included in your library, and you can install it for free in the future when you need it.

Free Android apps temporarily on the Google Play Store

Free Android apps

BabyBook ( $2.99 ): A diary for parents to record their baby's development, which helps to establish links between daily activities, health and wellbeing of the child.

): A diary for parents to record their baby's development, which helps to establish links between daily activities, health and wellbeing of the child. Battery Charging Slideshow ( $0.99 ): Take advantage of the cell phone charging process to turn it into a digital photo album while the device is plugged in.

): Take advantage of the cell phone charging process to turn it into a digital photo album while the device is plugged in. Blue Light Filter Pro ( $2.99 ): Worried about the effects of blue light and your phone doesn't include options to filter it? Try this solution that lets you control the display on each cell phone application.

): Worried about the effects of blue light and your phone doesn't include options to filter it? Try this solution that lets you control the display on each cell phone application. Bubbles Battery Indicator ( $0.99 ): Another app that adds visual aids during battery recharging, in this case with a simple bubbles animation on the screen.

): Another app that adds visual aids during battery recharging, in this case with a simple bubbles animation on the screen. Lecture Notes ( $2.99 ) (ends Sunday [8]): With this app you can make audio recordings quickly and easily during lectures and conferences and also make written notes.

) (ends Sunday [8]): With this app you can make audio recordings quickly and easily during lectures and conferences and also make written notes. GFX Tool Pro ( $1.49 ): With this tool you can configure the graphic options for different games in a very granular way.

): With this tool you can configure the graphic options for different games in a very granular way. Minerals Guide ( $1.99 ) (ends Sunday [8]: Minimalist app that allows you to identify over 1,400 different types of crystals, including by color and hardness.

Free Android games

Boss Rush: Mythology ( $1.49 ): Face gods and creatures from the mythology of various cultures.

): Face gods and creatures from the mythology of various cultures. Heedless ( $3.99 ): An old-fashioned 2D RPG where you collect equipment, pets and explore new worlds.

): An old-fashioned 2D RPG where you collect equipment, pets and explore new worlds. Alphabet Game ( $2.99 ): An educational game for kids that uses animal images to teach numbers and letters, with a choice of 30 different languages.

): An educational game for kids that uses animal images to teach numbers and letters, with a choice of 30 different languages. Timing Hero VIP ( $3.49 ) (contains ads and in-app purchases): Retro battles, with graphics from the Game Boy (the one from 30 years ago, not the Advance).

) (contains ads and in-app purchases): Retro battles, with graphics from the Game Boy (the one from 30 years ago, not the Advance). Everybody's RPG ( $0.99 ): Collect and choose from hundreds of characters to face battles in PvP modes against players around the world.

): Collect and choose from hundreds of characters to face battles in PvP modes against players around the world. Live or Die ( $0.99 ) (contains ads and in-app purchases): Prepare (again) for the zombie apocalypse: explore ruins, strengthen your base, and don't join them.

Free iOS apps and games

Free iOS apps

3D Scanner App ( $9.99 ): Turn everyday objects into 3D models, compatible with STL, OBJ, USDZ and PLY formats.

): Turn everyday objects into 3D models, compatible with STL, OBJ, USDZ and PLY formats. Ruler ( $1.99 ): Use the augmented reality features on your phone to measure objects with the iPhone or iPad camera.

): Use the augmented reality features on your phone to measure objects with the iPhone or iPad camera. Sleep Sounds ( $2.99 ): Overcome sleeping difficulties using sounds to soothe.

): Overcome sleeping difficulties using sounds to soothe. Layòut ( $0.99 ) (offers purchases): The app promises to create professional-quality flyers using pre-defined templates and various typographic styles.

) (offers purchases): The app promises to create professional-quality flyers using pre-defined templates and various typographic styles. LetSketch ( $0.99 ) (offers in-app purchases): Unleash your creativity with different drawing tools, brushes, pencils and more.

) (offers in-app purchases): Unleash your creativity with different drawing tools, brushes, pencils and more. Lilium Income ( $1.99 ): Another manager for your finances that comes with Siri support and looks pretty good.

): Another manager for your finances that comes with Siri support and looks pretty good. Scanner ( $1.99 ): An app that can automatically recognize and save lyrics.

): An app that can automatically recognize and save lyrics. DayCircle ( $0.99 ): How do you keep all the important dates in your head? Birthdays, first kisses, moving house - you can keep track of it all here, and with 4.9 stars, it probably works pretty well.

): How do you keep all the important dates in your head? Birthdays, first kisses, moving house - you can keep track of it all here, and with 4.9 stars, it probably works pretty well. Dubcut ( $0.99 ): A video tool that lets you cut and paste your clips.

Free iOS games

Barbershop The Game ( $0.99 ): Isometric pixelart graphics, in a game where you need to manage your own barbershop.

): Isometric pixelart graphics, in a game where you need to manage your own barbershop. Blocktactic ( $0.99 ): Another game in the addictive style of combining three blocks of the same color, how long can you survive?

): Another game in the addictive style of combining three blocks of the same color, how long can you survive? A Noble Circle ( $1.99 ): From the same developer of "A Dark Room", another minimalist game, with a story that made success in the App Store comments.

): From the same developer of "A Dark Room", another minimalist game, with a story that made success in the App Store comments. Findit ( $2.99 ) (offers in-app purchases): Want to see time pass in an instant? Find the differences in 200 photos in this photo challenge.

) (offers in-app purchases): Want to see time pass in an instant? Find the differences in 200 photos in this photo challenge. KungFu King ( $0.99 ) (offers in-app purchases): Make like the ancient kung fu masters and travel the Orient to learn new techniques, and of course, put them to the test.

) (offers in-app purchases): Make like the ancient kung fu masters and travel the Orient to learn new techniques, and of course, put them to the test. Heads Up ( $3.99 ): A game of charades aimed at children. Unfortunately, it is only available in English, but that can make it interesting also for those who want to learn the language.

): A game of charades aimed at children. Unfortunately, it is only available in English, but that can make it interesting also for those who want to learn the language. Super Tank Battle ( $2.99 ): This retro looking game is reminiscent of Battle City for the NES and is recommended for fans of old school console games.

): This retro looking game is reminiscent of Battle City for the NES and is recommended for fans of old school console games. Paintiles ( $0.99 ): A very simple but very fun puzzle game in which you paint blocks with paint. According to the description, it is also suitable for colorblind people.

): A very simple but very fun puzzle game in which you paint blocks with paint. According to the description, it is also suitable for colorblind people. 8-Bit Console Tank ( $2.99 ): Have we already suggested a retro pixelated game today? Never mind! Anyway - with this tank game you can save a snack money, so don't waste your time.

): Have we already suggested a retro pixelated game today? Never mind! Anyway - with this tank game you can save a snack money, so don't waste your time. Planet Puzzle ( $0.99 ): Educational game for parents and kids. A nice puzzle in which each planet is a new challenge.

And this brings us to the end of today's list. Remember that these apps are only free on a temporary basis. So, it's possible that by the time you read this article it has been published, some suggestions would have been listed as paid once again.

Anyway, our team publishes two versions of the list every week. Have you found a bug, an application is no longer free, or have some recommendations for us? Then write us a message or leave a comment below.