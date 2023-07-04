Get Your Free Apps of the Week here!

What do you know—we are now in the second half of 2023. How fast time flies! However, that does not change the fact that it is yet again another brand new week where you can check out nextpit's free apps of the week. Published twice a week, we hope that you will be able to benefit from our list of free apps.

These apps are free on iPhone and Android temporarily. Normally they are paid apps, but developers occasionally offer them at no cost at all. We hunt for the best deals for you twice-weekly on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Note that while the list of apps here is free at the time of publishing, these deals do tend to expire without any prior warning based on the developer's own preferences. The promotional period for apps on these platforms can end at any time at the behest of the developer.

NextPit ensures none of these apps in our free list are rated lower than 3.5 stars. Unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week, we did not install and review any of the listed apps. You are strongly encouraged to perform your due diligence before downloading, as some of them might have hidden in-app purchases.

Tip: If you find an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install, and delete it. This will save the app to your library, allowing you to install it later without having to fork out a fee, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Unit Converter Pro [4.7-stars / $0.99 ]: Do you need to convert between different units in your everyday life? This app gets the job done, and then some.

Do you need to convert between different units in your everyday life? This app gets the job done, and then some. QR and Barcode Scanner Pro [4.8-stars / $1.99 ]: Scanning QR codes and barcodes has become second nature to just about everybody after the pandemic. This app can be handy if you want to try something different.

Scanning QR codes and barcodes has become second nature to just about everybody after the pandemic. This app can be handy if you want to try something different. Identify Dog Breeds Pro [3.8-stars / $0.99 ]: Ever gone to a dog park and seen many different breeds, but have absolutely no knowledge of the rarer ones? Perhaps this app can help make your day more enjoyable.

Android games

Cartoon Craft. [4.6-stars / $1.99 ]: An RTS game where orcs duke it out with humans. Sounds familiar? It sure does, and is a cute take on a beloved franchise!

An RTS game where orcs duke it out with humans. Sounds familiar? It sure does, and is a cute take on a beloved franchise! Paperback Vol. 2 [3.7-stars / $4.99 ]: A deckbuilding word game that is slightly different from the regular fare we recommend each week. While it is not everyone's cup of tea, it is still worth trying out.

A deckbuilding word game that is slightly different from the regular fare we recommend each week. While it is not everyone's cup of tea, it is still worth trying out. The Cross zombie survival game [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: Played from a first-person perspective, you need all of your wits to remain alive and avoid getting mauled by zombies.

Played from a first-person perspective, you need all of your wits to remain alive and avoid getting mauled by zombies. Space Shooter: Galaxy Attack [4.6-stars / $0.99 ]: It is as simple as keeping the galaxy safe from aliens. However, the multiplayer bit can get a bit tough if you do not soup up your ship with all the best gear, so it is best to stick to single-player.

It is as simple as keeping the galaxy safe from aliens. However, the multiplayer bit can get a bit tough if you do not soup up your ship with all the best gear, so it is best to stick to single-player. Word Cage PRO [4.2-stars / $1.49 ]: A word search game that tickles your grey matter, looking for different words across the screen. This is a surefire way to kill time peacefully.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Samsara Timer [4.7-stars / $6.99 ]: Do you practice yoga on a daily basis? Get a yoga-specific timer in the form of this app!

Do you practice yoga on a daily basis? Get a yoga-specific timer in the form of this app! kipkam [4.9-stars / $0.99 ]: An app that teaches simple breathing exercises so that you can feel relaxed at all times.

An app that teaches simple breathing exercises so that you can feel relaxed at all times. AutoSilent [4.0-stars / $3.99 ]: While your iPhone has an alert slider to keep it silent with just a flick, this app will mute your notifications at selected locations or scheduled times!

While your iPhone has an alert slider to keep it silent with just a flick, this app will mute your notifications at selected locations or scheduled times! Convert Text [4.2-stars / $3.99 ]: Convert any text into the most popular formats available today, including HTML and the like.

Convert any text into the most popular formats available today, including HTML and the like. Super ToDo's [4.5-stars / $4.99 ]: Syncs with your iCloud, this app helps you organize all your tasks in a simple and easy-to-remember fashion.

iOS games

Paperback Vol. 2 [3.6-stars / $4.99 ]: Build words and a deck simultaneously in this mentally stimulating game.

Build words and a deck simultaneously in this mentally stimulating game. Cartoon Craft [4.5-stars / $1.99 ]: Not all things adorable are harmless, as you will find to your peril as you attempt to fend off wave after wave of orc attacks.

Not all things adorable are harmless, as you will find to your peril as you attempt to fend off wave after wave of orc attacks. Raven Crow Flight Simulator 3D [4.5-stars / $9.99 ]: Ever wanted the freedom to go just about where you like as a bird? This game lets you play from the perspective of a raven.

Ever wanted the freedom to go just about where you like as a bird? This game lets you play from the perspective of a raven. Street Kart #1 Go Kart Game [4.7-stars / $1.99 ]: Think you have what it takes to be a champion driver? Start from the little leagues with this!

Think you have what it takes to be a champion driver? Start from the little leagues with this! Crazy Caps [4.5-stars / $0.49 ]: A match-3 puzzle game that is easy to get into but difficult to put down!

That's it for now, to kick off this week's list of free apps! We certainly hope you will be able to find something worth picking up whether it can be used immediately or be installed for later use.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the selections that we have cherry-picked this week before we begin our search to keep you occupied over the coming weekend. Did you discover any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments.