Samsung Releases OneUI 5.1.1 Beta—What's New with this Update?

Samsung has announced that it has started the OneUI 5.1.1 beta program for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Tab S8 (Ultra) devices in South Korea. The software update is still based on Android 13 OS rather than Android 14. It is expected that the final release schedule of the definitive version will be announced at the Unpacked event this month. So while waiting, here's what's new with this firmware.

The OneUI 5.1.1 is a similar build that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will run once debuts later in July. At the same time, this could also be the last major update for Galaxy phones before the company ships the One UI 6 which will be based on Android 14 OS.

Compatibility of OneUI 5.1.1 Beta

As spotted by Ice Universe, the program is currently compatible with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (review) and Galaxy Tab S8 trio (review). This is open for Samsung members with the mentioned devices on its home turf, but availability could be expanded to more countries and supported Galaxy models later.

What's new on OneUI 5.1.1: Flex, reverse charging, multitasking, etc.

The latest release is seemingly focused on improving usability on Samsung's foldable phones, such as the updated multitasking views and ability to utilize the cover screen when reverse charging a headset, among others. Regardless, there are also new additions and changes in tow for its brick phones, although Samsung could likely offer a different changelog for non-foldable.

Reverse charging while using the cover screen

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a reverse wireless charging, which is a useful on-the-go feature in refilling battery juices for wearables like a smartwatch or headphones. With the new update, Samsung is allowing the cover screen to be functional while the other side is charging a device.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a reverse wireless charging on its back. / © NextPit

Multitasking and taskbar

There are a handful of changes added to the multitasking interface OneUI 5.1.1, including the new preview for individual apps in the recent view. This shows whether the app is opened in split view, full-screen, or a different mode. Plus, it is now possible to switch to split view from pop-up and hover the S Pen on minimized apps to preview their last opened state.

Additionally, the four recent apps will start to appear on the task bar, which was previously reserved for the pinned apps. It is noted that the task bar's length will automatically adapt to the number of apps appearing.

More flexible Flex mode

Samsung is also updating Flex for its foldable. First off, more apps with multiscreen functions are now supported by the mode. Secondly, extensively customizing the toolbar is possible, such as setting a shortcut for screen capture. A new rewind/forward button is added when running the music player in the flexible view as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's camera view when using flex mode. / © NextPit

Camera and gallery

When it comes to the camera, the Pro mode is improved with more accessible camera controls and settings right on the Flex view. Furthermore, users can select multiple photos in the capture view while on the main screen.

When editing with the Galaxy gallery, a preview button will now appear at the bottom. This gives a comparison view to the original photo or the same to Samsung's Galaxy Enhance X app that is exclusive to flagship phone models. And a nicer touch related to the gallery is the support to copy the effects like tones and filters to the next photo you plan to edit.

Other changes: Multitouch drag and drop, change profile from the lock screen, etc.

Specific to the home screen and My Files tool, Samsung is upgrading the drag-and-drop gesture. For example, you can select files or photos using your one hand and subsequently select the destination folder with your other hand.

Moreover, My Files will automatically notify you when a device's storage capacity falls below 10 percent or 5 GB. Alternatively, you will be given the option to free the cache memory without removing or deleting files.

In lock screen, users won't need to unlock the device in changing the device mode. They can just switch between different modes like sleep or driving from the lock screen.

What new features are you looking forward to trying most once you updated to OneUI 5.1.1? Let us know in the comments.