Free Android and iOS Apps of the week

Coffee is always a great way to start off your day, never mind your week. The next best thing to a caffeine-infused beverage would be NextPit's specially curated list of free apps and games from Google Play and Apple App Store. Normally, these are apps that will cost you something, but for a limited time only, you can pick them up for free on iPhone and Android . Do take note that this list is published twice each week.

These are not free apps by themselves, let's get this straight. These are normally paid apps on Google Play and Apple App Store which will require you to pay if you want them. However, developers do get generous from time to time by making their apps available to the masses for free. This is what we do twice a week—scour the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to look for the best bargains for you.

Note that while the list of apps here is free at the time of publishing, these deals have a tendency to expire without any prior warning based on the developer's whims and fancy. The promotional period for apps on these platforms can be unpredictable and can end just like that.

NextPit ensures no low-rating apps in our free list, but unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week, none of these were reviewed. You are encouraged to do your due diligence before downloading, as some of them might have hidden costs.

Tip: If you find an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install, and delete it afterward. This will save the app to your library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Bluetooth Widget Battery [4.0-stars / $2.99 ]: Check out just how much juice your current connected Bluetooth headset has with this app.

Check out just how much juice your current connected Bluetooth headset has with this app. Simple Nav Bar [4.1-stars / $0.99 ]: Not that there's anything wrong with the existing Android navigation bar, but this app offers an alternative in terms of customization.

Not that there's anything wrong with the existing Android navigation bar, but this app offers an alternative in terms of customization. Image Cropper [4.4-stars / $0.99 ]: Gain more flexibility in terms of cropping photos in your gallery with this app.

Android games

Lovely Kitty Cat Virtual Pet [4.4-stars / $0.99 ]: A cat simulation game, where you attend to all the needs of your feline friend in a digital world.

A cat simulation game, where you attend to all the needs of your feline friend in a digital world. Pyramids VR Roller Coaster [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: A VR experience on your handset that brings you through thrills and spills in an ancient Egyptian setting.

A VR experience on your handset that brings you through thrills and spills in an ancient Egyptian setting. Grow Heroes VIP [4.1-stars / $1.99 ]: Nothing beats the satisfaction of training a team of heroes that continue to grow more powerful, obliterating all that stands before you.

Nothing beats the satisfaction of training a team of heroes that continue to grow more powerful, obliterating all that stands before you. Heroes Legend Epic Fantasy [4.4-stars / $0.99 ]: A precious mix of RPG and MOBA that sees you and your ragtag group of heroes fight their way through sticky situations.

A precious mix of RPG and MOBA that sees you and your ragtag group of heroes fight their way through sticky situations. Heroes Infinity Premium [3.7-stars / $0.99 ]: An RPG adventure with amazing graphics that see you bring your party on an adventure that is full of wonder and treasures amidst danger.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

In Time [4.7-stars / $0.99 ]: A schedule planner that hopes to simplify your life.

A schedule planner that hopes to simplify your life. Binary Clock [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: Show off to the world just how smart you are as you tell the time in binary.

Show off to the world just how smart you are as you tell the time in binary. Fax Now [4.7-stars / $19.99 ]: I'm not sure who still uses a fax machine these days, but this app might come in handy just when you need to send a fax...from your iPhone.

I'm not sure who still uses a fax machine these days, but this app might come in handy just when you need to send a fax...from your iPhone. Cone: Pantone Color Picker [4.5-stars / $5.99 ]: A color picker for the real world that will certainly be useful when you want to buy clothes or indulge in a complete home makeover.

A color picker for the real world that will certainly be useful when you want to buy clothes or indulge in a complete home makeover. Yoga for Beginners [4.8-stars / $2.99 ]: Enjoy different yoga poses all from the comfort of your iPhone with instructional videos and such.

iOS games

Triangle - Strategy Game [4.5-stars / $0.99 ]: An abstract strategy board game where you need to connect the three sides of a triangular board in order to win.

An abstract strategy board game where you need to connect the three sides of a triangular board in order to win. Cooking Kawaii [4.7-stars / $0.99 ]: T he city that never sleeps is constantly on the lookout for amazing dishes. Can you cook up a storm?

he city that never sleeps is constantly on the lookout for amazing dishes. Can you cook up a storm? Talk about the Monster [4.9-stars / $5.99 ]: Are your kids concerned about the monster under the bed or in the closet? This game might be able to help them overcome their fears.

Are your kids concerned about the monster under the bed or in the closet? This game might be able to help them overcome their fears. Monster Stunts [4.1-stars / $1.99 ]: Nothing about furry, grotesque creatures here, just monster trucks doing their thing on a stunt circuit.

Nothing about furry, grotesque creatures here, just monster trucks doing their thing on a stunt circuit. Rain Drop Catcher [4.5-stars / $0.99 ]: Every single drop of water counts in this game. Can you catch them all?

That's it for now when it comes to this article's free apps! It is our sincerest hope that you find something worth picking up whether it is for instant use or for delayed gratification. What do you think of the apps listed this time? Just in case you are looking for some online games to whet your gaming appetite without having to have an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the selections for the start of this week before we embark on curating another list to keep you entertained this weekend. Did you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!