As yet another week draws to a close, it's time to reflect on our smartphone experience. Have you exhausted all the apps on your device? If so, fear not, for we have a delightful collection of paid apps that are currently available for free on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. How is this possible, you ask? Well, some generous developers have chosen to offer their paid apps for free, but only for a limited time. So don't waste any time, as these free offers may expire before you know it.

Now, we always make it a point to recommend games and apps that prioritize your privacy and won't break the bank. However, unlike our well-curated Top 5 Apps of the Week list, we haven't had the chance to individually review each app in this collection. Therefore, it's worth mentioning that some of these apps may contain ads and offer in-app purchases. But hey, who doesn't love a great deal? So go ahead and explore these free offerings, and you might just stumble upon your new favorite app!

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

QR/Barcode Scanner Pro ( $5.99 ): If you are looking for an alternative QR code scanner, this app might be the right fit.

): If you are looking for an alternative QR code scanner, this app might be the right fit. Identify Dog Breeds ( $0.99 ): Love hanging out at the park and admiring all those dogs that walk by? Why not identify their breeds with this app?

): Love hanging out at the park and admiring all those dogs that walk by? Why not identify their breeds with this app? Battery Charging Animations ( $0.99 ): Add some flair into your smartphone whenever you charge it.

): Add some flair into your smartphone whenever you charge it. 3D Earth Pro Local Forecast ( $34.99 ): Find out what the weather is like with this app that features some great graphics.

Free Android games

Missile Dude ( $1.99 ): Be a baron of destruction as you trade weapons, hoping to be the king of the hill.

): Be a baron of destruction as you trade weapons, hoping to be the king of the hill. Final Castle Defence ( $0.99 ). With hordes of enemies knocking on your castle's door, it is up to you to prevent them from entering.

). With hordes of enemies knocking on your castle's door, it is up to you to prevent them from entering. Kingdom War Premium TD Offline ( $0.99 ): A tower defense game where you not only have regular towers to keep your castle safe but also heroes to aid you.

): A tower defense game where you not only have regular towers to keep your castle safe but also heroes to aid you. WindWings ( $1.99 ): A shoot 'em-up set in space, where the hopes of an entire galaxy rest on your shoulders.

): A shoot 'em-up set in space, where the hopes of an entire galaxy rest on your shoulders. Jewels Planet ( $2.99 ): A match-3 game with jewels in the picture. Does this look and sound familiar?

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

DayCost Pro ( $2.99 ): Keep track of your expenses with this personal finance app.

): Keep track of your expenses with this personal finance app. Planimeter ( $2.99 ): Do you get a kick out of measuring maps and distances between places? This app does so.

): Do you get a kick out of measuring maps and distances between places? This app does so. Calculator Easy HD ( $0.99 ): This is no mere calculator, but also offers a live voice calculator option with key sounds for that added layer of authenticity.

): This is no mere calculator, but also offers a live voice calculator option with key sounds for that added layer of authenticity. Face Story Pro ( $2.99 ): Have some fun with videos that allow you to morph your face into somebody else's.

): Have some fun with videos that allow you to morph your face into somebody else's. PXL Mosaic Art ( $3.99 ): Transform any photo into mosaic art that will let you see things from a different perspective.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Word Wings: Relaxing Word Game ( $0.99 ): Imagine Tetris, but with letters that drop from above.

): Imagine Tetris, but with letters that drop from above. 2 Players 1 Device ( $0.29 ): Want to keep two quibbling kids quiet with a single device? How about using this app that holds plenty of 2-player games that can be played on a single phone?

): Want to keep two quibbling kids quiet with a single device? How about using this app that holds plenty of 2-player games that can be played on a single phone? Light'Em Up Puzzle ( $0.99 ): This is a puzzle game where you need to light up all the bulbs within the circuit with carefully placed batteries.

): This is a puzzle game where you need to light up all the bulbs within the circuit with carefully placed batteries. Blue Attack! ( $1.99 ): It is a battle between blue and red forces, where you can make upgrades to earn an edge in battle.

): It is a battle between blue and red forces, where you can make upgrades to earn an edge in battle. Knight & Dragon ( $0.99 ): A hack-and-slash offline RPG that rolls back the years.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the small print!

In the world of apps, there are a few cunning ones that employ clever tactics to make money by gathering and distributing your personal information. But fear not, we have some valuable advice to help you safeguard your precious data. Our first recommendation is to be selective with the permissions you grant to apps. Why should a basic alarm clock request access to your camera or contacts? And why would a flashlight app need to know your exact whereabouts? By only giving the necessary permissions, you can shield your personal information from prying eyes.

So go ahead and enjoy the world of free app downloads on your Android or iOS device, knowing that your data is secure.

That's all for our selection of free apps and games this week. Is there an or game app you would like to share with us? Please let us know in the comments.