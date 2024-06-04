Another brand new week rears its head as we come closer to the halfway mark of 2024. How has your smartphone experience been so far? If you have run out of apps to try out, why not check out this collection of paid apps that are now available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store? This is possible because some developers offer their paid apps for free for a limited time only. You might want to act quickly because these free offers might expire at any time.

We always put forward games and apps that prioritize your privacy and are not too expensive. However, unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week list, we have not reviewed these apps one by one. Therefore, some listed apps may contain ads and offer in-app purchases.

Tip: If you come across an app that you'd like to have but don't need right now, download and install it first. It would be considered as "bought" and it will be available in your app library forever—even if you uninstall it from your smartphone right after.

Android apps and games that are free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Equalizer - Bass Booster Pro ( $1.99 ): If you feel your music tracks lack that bit of punch, how about making sure this app provides the relevant boost?

): If you feel your music tracks lack that bit of punch, how about making sure this app provides the relevant boost? Handy List ( $0.49 ): If you have trouble remembering things because you do not want to write them down in a list, why not start with this app?

): If you have trouble remembering things because you do not want to write them down in a list, why not start with this app? Xproguard Anti-Theft ( $2.99 ): Want to keep your phone safe? Why not install this app? It can even alert you when it is removed from your pocket or bag without your knowledge.

Free Android games

Burning Sky VIP ( $1.99 ): A shoot 'em up that sees you go against impossibly huge enemies, requiring fast reflexes to dodge bullets while letting loose your version of hell.

): A shoot 'em up that sees you go against impossibly huge enemies, requiring fast reflexes to dodge bullets while letting loose your version of hell. Shadow of Death: Dark Knight ( $3.99 ). Choose different characters as you make your way across levels, decimating whatever comes your way.

). Choose different characters as you make your way across levels, decimating whatever comes your way. Shadow of Death 2 Premium ( $3.99 ): More enemies to get rid of, and more weapon choices to wield death and destruction.

): More enemies to get rid of, and more weapon choices to wield death and destruction. Word Connect Pro 2023 ( $2.99 ): A crossword puzzle game that will surely tickle your brain as you attempt to solve it.

): A crossword puzzle game that will surely tickle your brain as you attempt to solve it. Famous Quotes Guessing Pro ( $1.99 ): Think you're a genius at trivia and quotes? Test yourself with this game!

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8

iOS apps that are free for a short time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

ChirpOMatic - BirdSong USA ( $4.99 ): This app claims to be able to detect and identify the bird's breed based on the song it picks up.

): This app claims to be able to detect and identify the bird's breed based on the song it picks up. Vostok ( $0.99 ): Do you see yourself as a visionary visual artist? How about compiling your own visual stories with this app from your existing collection of photos?

): Do you see yourself as a visionary visual artist? How about compiling your own visual stories with this app from your existing collection of photos? ForSure Password Manager ( $12.90 ): Want to keep your passwords secure? A password manager app makes perfect sense.

Free games for the iPhone and iPad

Vigil RPG ( $2.00 ): A solo hero turn-based RPG that harks back to the 1980s, where most of the action takes place in your imagination based on the text.

): A solo hero turn-based RPG that harks back to the 1980s, where most of the action takes place in your imagination based on the text. AirCoaster ( $0.99 ): Think you can build a better roller coaster than all the other amusement parks you've been to? Try out your ideas here!

): Think you can build a better roller coaster than all the other amusement parks you've been to? Try out your ideas here! Orbt XL ( $0.99 ): A one-touch arcade score chaser that requires you to balance between avoiding obstacles and staying out of harm's way.

): A one-touch arcade score chaser that requires you to balance between avoiding obstacles and staying out of harm's way. FingerFoos ( $0.49 ): One finger foosball? This is an interesting take on a party game.

): One finger foosball? This is an interesting take on a party game. Tap It and Jump It ( $4.99 ): If you ever want to kill time with a mindless game, this is it! Fun, pointless, and strangely addictive.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 14

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-app purchases and advertising: Don't be surprised!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App permissions: Read the small print!

In the world of apps, there are a few cunning ones that employ clever tactics to make money by gathering and distributing your personal information. But fear not, we have some valuable advice to help you safeguard your precious data. Our first recommendation is to be selective with the permissions you grant to apps. Why should a basic alarm clock request access to your camera or contacts? And why would a flashlight app need to know your exact whereabouts? By only giving the necessary permissions, you can shield your personal information from prying eyes.

So go ahead and enjoy the world of free app downloads on your Android or iOS device, knowing that your data is secure.

We hope our selection of these apps and games for this week is agreeable with you. Is there an app you would like to share with us? Please let us know in the comments.