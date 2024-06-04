OnePlus appears to have altered its plans for the launch of its upcoming Android tablets and smartwatches. A post on China's social network Weibo announced the indefinite postponement of the OnePlus Pad 2 and Watch 3's release. In other words, you will have to be patient to finally obtain OnePlus' new devices in your hands.

While the Oppo Pad 3 aka OnePlus Pad 2 was rumored to be released next month in China, generally reliable leaker Digital Chat Station also announced on Weibo that the launch has been postponed. The reasons behind this postponement remain unknown, but the announcement also saw the OnePlus Watch 3 affected.

OnePlus Pad 2 and Watch 3: Release postponed to an uncertain future

Successors to the OnePlus Pad 2 and Watch 3 aren't due out for a while yet. Leaker Digital Chat Station asserted as much in a post on Weibo. The reason for the postponement is unknown, and neither was there any mention of the new launch date. However, this rumor has some weight since leaker Max Jambor is renowned for his reliability when it comes to OnePlus, having shared a similar viewpoint.

The Pad 2 will replace the convincing OnePlus Pad. / © OnePlus / Edit by nextpit

In addition to OnePlus products, the postponement is also connected to several expected announcements from Oppo, such as the brand's next high-end headphones, the Enco X3. The Oppo Pad 3 was also supposed to be unveiled next month in China based on the latest rumors.

OnePlus Pad 2: Promising technical specifications

OnePlus could beef up the Pad 2's technical specifications to make it more competitive. It would feature a 7:5 format screen with a maximum brightness of 900 nits.

It would also feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC accompanied by up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. The battery is said to feature a 9,510 mAh capacity with 67 W wired fast charging. As for the operating system of choice, it should run on ColorOS which is based on Android 14. The OnePlus Pad 2 is also rumored to feature an 8 MP selfie camera in front and a 13 MP camera behind.

What do you expect to see in the OnePlus Pad 2? Which Android tablet do you currently use? Have you ever used a OnePlus device?