Free Android and iOS Apps of the week

Jumpstart your week with NextPit's chosen free apps and games from Google Play & Apple App Store. Typically paid, grab them for free on iPhone and Android now! Twice-weekly updates.

Usually, these are paid apps on Google Play and Apple App Store which will require you to pony up some cash. Thankfully from time to time, there are developers who decided to be generous by making their apps available to the masses for free. This is what we do twice a week—scour the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to look for the best bargains.

Note that while the list of apps here is free as of publishing, these deals tend to expire without any due warning based on the developer's whims and fancy. The promotional period for apps on these platforms can be both unpredictable and can end suddenly.

NextPit ensures no low-rating apps in our free list, but unlike our Top 5 Apps of the Week, these aren't all tested. Conduct personal research before downloading, as some may have hidden costs.

Don't miss this: How to find free apps for Android and iOS

Tip: If you find an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install and then delete it. This saves it to your app library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

SUI File Explorer Pro [4.1-stars / $1.99 ]: Want to try something different apart from your stock file explorer app? This one is easy to navigate and understand.

Android games

Merge Cafe Premium [4.3-stars / $4.99 ]: Forget about diabetes, as this game requires you to combine already sweet treats into something sweeter to draw in the crowds!

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Notifinote [4.5-stars / $0.99 ]: Sick and tired of forgetting stuff? Use this app to store your notes as notifications instead.

iOS games

Wild Wolf Simulator 3D [4.4-stars / $9.99 ]: Instead of trying to trap wolves, you are a wolf, and must survive using your cunning and guile in this highly realistic game.

That's it for now when it comes to this week's free apps! It is our sincerest hope that you find something worth installing here, be it for now or for later. What do you think of our list this time around? Just in case you are looking for some online games to whet your gaming appetite without having to have an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the selections for this weekend before we embark on curating another list next week. Did you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!