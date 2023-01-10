Free Android & iOS apps of the week
At NextPit, we continue to work hard behind the scenes to check out apps on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store that are available for free. Normally, these apps tend to come with a price tag, but for one reason or another, they can be installed for free for a limited time only. There will be a healthy mix of games and productivity apps that you can check out below.
This list of free apps will be updated twice every week. The usual caveat applies in this case: these apps are available for free at the time of publishing, but by the time you read this article or actually check out the listed apps, they might have reverted to their paid status. While Google Play Store promos on apps are relatively easy to look out for, things do get more complicated with the Apple App Store as promotions there is no particular time frame on when it will last, and can just disappear in the blink of an eye.
Here is a quick tip: Whenever you come across an interesting app or game in our list but have no use for it just yet, or your device has simply way too much space, you can go ahead and install the app for now. Upon doing so, you can delete the newly installed app from your device as it would already have become part of your app library. This allows you to install it in the future as and when required. This is a reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.
Temporary free Android apps on the Google Play Store
Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store
- Relaxing Sleep Sounds PRO (
$0.99): Want to fall asleep quickly? This is an app that might help you out.
- Star Link 2: Constellation (
$0.99): Link the stars and form constellations.
- Speed Camera Radar PRO (
$2.99): Find out where the speed cameras are and avoid getting a ticket.
- Qamp - Pro MP3 player (
$1.19): Here is an alternative MP3 player for those who want something different.
Android mobile games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store
- Brain Game (
$1.49): A unique strategy game that requires puzzle-solving skills.
- Word Swing (
$0.99): Test your vocabulary power by finding just how many words there are.
- Fall of Reich (
$0.99): A tower defense game set in the World War 2 era. Are you ready to shoot down enemies?
- Concrete Defense WW2 (
$0.99): Another WW2-themed tower defense game.
- Shadow Knight: Ninja Fighting (
$0.99): Mow down enemy after enemy in this game as a highly-skilled ninja.
- Squid Ball Challenge (
$0.49): A physics-based game that lets you test out the different theories.
- Connect Colorful Casual Game (
$0.99): Remove 2 cards with the same design that you can connect, with the main goal being emptying the board.
Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store
These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store
- Contacts Backup & Transfer Pro (
$2.99): An app that lets you transfer your contacts or make a backup.
- Dark Sky Matter (
$1.99): Measure the night sky's brightness using your camera.
- Pixel Art Pro (
$2.99): Create your own pixel art on the comfort of your smartphone screen.
- Anti Theft Alert (
$2.99): Are you worried that your smartphone might get lost or stolen? This app will let a siren out whenever your phone moves from its position.
- AI Art Generator (
$4.99): Let this app turn words into beautiful art through the power of AI.
- Starlight: Explore the Stars (
$2.99): Use your smartphone's camera to locate where the different constellations are.
- Blur Photo (
$2.99): Create instant bokeh in your photos with this unique app.
The iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store
- Crystal Cove (
$2.99): Swipe your triangle around the board and match at least three colors.
- 4wheel: Offroad Driving (
$1.99): You will have plenty of fun driving trucks over hill and dale.
- cat&line (
$1.99): Draw lines and let your cat run all over it.
- DropFlop (
$2.99): Test your finger reflex skills with this game.
- Curb Ball Game (
$0.99): An endless demo so that you can get used to the mechanics of the game.
- Moto Hero (
$1.99): A motorbike racing game in the same vein as Motocross Maniacs.
- The Lost Fountain (
$0.99): A challenging point-and-click game as you explore a mysterious island.
What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your recommendations in the comments.
