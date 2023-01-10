Free Android & iOS apps of the week

At NextPit, we continue to work hard behind the scenes to check out apps on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store that are available for free. Normally, these apps tend to come with a price tag, but for one reason or another, they can be installed for free for a limited time only. There will be a healthy mix of games and productivity apps that you can check out below.

This list of free apps will be updated twice every week. The usual caveat applies in this case: these apps are available for free at the time of publishing, but by the time you read this article or actually check out the listed apps, they might have reverted to their paid status. While Google Play Store promos on apps are relatively easy to look out for, things do get more complicated with the Apple App Store as promotions there is no particular time frame on when it will last, and can just disappear in the blink of an eye.

Here is a quick tip: Whenever you come across an interesting app or game in our list but have no use for it just yet, or your device has simply way too much space, you can go ahead and install the app for now. Upon doing so, you can delete the newly installed app from your device as it would already have become part of your app library. This allows you to install it in the future as and when required. This is a reliable method to take full advantage of a short-lived promotion.

Temporary free Android apps on the Google Play Store

Android productivity/lifestyle apps that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Android mobile games that are temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Temporarily free iOS apps in the Apple App Store

These productivity/lifestyle iOS apps are temporarily free in the Apple App Store

The iOS games are temporarily free on the Apple App Store

Crystal Cove ( $2.99 ) : Swipe your triangle around the board and match at least three colors.

: Swipe your triangle around the board and match at least three colors. 4wheel: Offroad Driving ( $1.99 ) : You will have plenty of fun driving trucks over hill and dale.

: You will have plenty of fun driving trucks over hill and dale. cat&line ( $1.99 ) : Draw lines and let your cat run all over it.

: Draw lines and let your cat run all over it. DropFlop ( $2.99 ) : Test your finger reflex skills with this game.

: Test your finger reflex skills with this game. Curb Ball Game ( $0.99 ) : An endless demo so that you can get used to the mechanics of the game.

: An endless demo so that you can get used to the mechanics of the game. Moto Hero ( $1.99 ) : A motorbike racing game in the same vein as Motocross Maniacs.

: A motorbike racing game in the same vein as Motocross Maniacs. The Lost Fountain ( $0.99 ): A challenging point-and-click game as you explore a mysterious island.

What do you think of our selection this week? Did you find other interesting applications or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Feel free to share your recommendations in the comments.