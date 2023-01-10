CES 2023 Roundup: These were the highlights of the tech show

The technology year 2023 begins as it always does: with the CES in Las Vegas, which has just ended! What were the highlights, and which trends were we able to observe? Find out here in our NextPit roundup of the Consumer Electronics Show 2023!

NextPit TV

The best TVs of the CES At CES we always get to see the best smart TVs of the year, and usually the companies LG and Samsung play the leading role. This year was no exception: LG showed off an outstanding piece of technology with the LG Signature OLED TV M3: the 97-inch box is the first to use Zero Connect technology—a wireless solution that enables real-time wireless video and audio transmission at up to 4K resolution and 120 Hz! So say goodbye to all the cable chaos that is usually found behind the TV. Unfortunately, LG did not reveal the transmission standard—nor the price or the release date. But assume that you'll have to dig deep into your pocket when this thing goes on sale. The Signature OLED TV M3 from LG comes without annoying cables / © LG Read also: This is how the Samsung Neo QLED 8K KN800B performs in the NextPit hands-on. The best smart home news from CES. Not only since the official launch of the smart home standard Matter do we see countless devices for the smart home at CES. So it's no wonder that CES visitors were literally showered with Matter-compatible devices. What I found more exciting, however, was a device that is parked where we don't first think of the smart home: In the toilet! It is a kind of urine laboratory that can determine your body's health values in cooperation with the app. Want to know more about it? Stefan has introduced you to Withings U-Scan in detail. According to Withings, U-Scan fits into the vast majority of "Western-style" toilets. / © Withings In addition to Matter, artificial intelligence was also at the top of the buzzword list at this year's CES. In the smart home, you'll find artificial intelligence in kitchens, for example, where Samsung's new oven is located. This "Samsung Bespoke AI Oven" innately knows a lot of dishes and ingredients - and recognizes when your casserole threatens to burn. In this case, you'll receive a message on your cell phone, at best even before you smell the charred roast. In addition to sensors, a cam is also on board. Not only can you watch what's going on inside the oven on your cell phone, you can also stream the fun via Twitch. Last but not least, thanks to its AI skills, the oven can also analyze the ingredients in the fridge on its own and tell you what delicious dishes can be prepared from them. The weirdest innovations at CES I'm just wondering if the oven I just mentioned wouldn't have been better off in this WTF category. What do you think? But regardless of that, there was a lot of stuff on display that had us scratching our heads in wonder. Sometimes these are products like a particularly smart oven or refrigerator. Sometimes it's products that make you think it's an April Fool's joke. For example, when L'Oreal introduces a smart gadget for your eyebrows. I still can't quite believe what I'm about to write, but yes: the L'Oréal Brow Magic is a printer for eyebrows! 2,400 tiny nozzles blast the perfect brow onto your skin in seconds. Think of it like Homer Simpson's makeup gun a non-permanent tattoo on your skin.

The latest craze is apparently also cars that can change their color. BMW, for example, presented one of these. The concept car "DEE" (Digital Emotional Experience) changes its color at will - I bet that both the guild of car painters and the police are delighted: "Hey, please follow the blue BMW in the direction of ... oh, wait. Follow the yellow BMW that just .... what? Okay, forget it".

Still not weird enough? Then how about LG's shoe gadgets? The LG Styler ShoeCare and LG Styler ShoeCase products are all about keeping your shoes in top shape and presenting them in an appealing way. I have to get them urgently!