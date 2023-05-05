Free Android and iOS Apps of the week

The time has come for you to kick back and relax as yet another weekend is upon us. Why not keep yourself occupied with this week's edition of free apps of the week? These are normally paid apps on the Google Play and Apple App Store, but right now, they are available for free for a limited time only. Take advantage of these deals on your Android or iPhone before they become unavailable.

These apps are free at the time of publishing, but offers may expire without notice, as developers control pricing. You might find them paid later, as app promotions on Google Play Store and Apple App Store have no set timeframe and can end abruptly.

We also want to take note that while we do look through this list of free apps and do not offer anything that comes with low ratings, and we did not install them like how we do with our Top 5 Apps of the Week. Therefore, we recommend that you exercise caution and conduct your own research before downloading any of these apps, as some may contain in-app purchases or hidden costs.

Tip: If you find an interesting app on our list but don't need it now, install and then delete it. This saves it to your app library, allowing you to install it later for free, even after the promotion ends.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Shout Screen [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: Need an impromptu screen to depict lines from a script? This app gets the job done.

Need an impromptu screen to depict lines from a script? This app gets the job done. Simple Clock Widget [4.1-stars / $0.99 ]: Ditch the numbers and settle for words instead to tell the time with this widget.

Ditch the numbers and settle for words instead to tell the time with this widget. Rotation Control [3.8-stars / $0.99 ]: Want to control the rotation of your smartphone with a third-party app? This gets the job done.

Want to control the rotation of your smartphone with a third-party app? This gets the job done. ProCam X [4.3-stars / $4.99 ]: Do you wish your stock camera app had more manual controls to let you shoot better photos? ProCam X is the answer to your prayers then.

Do you wish your stock camera app had more manual controls to let you shoot better photos? ProCam X is the answer to your prayers then. Matrix Determinant Pro [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: A math calculator that makes life simple for you, calculating the determinant of a matrix.

Android games

Best U [4.2-stars / $1.99 ]: If your friends can’t compliment you, why not let an app do the job?

If your friends can’t compliment you, why not let an app do the job? Becker's Cat Adventures [4.1-stars / $1.49 ]: Being a cat on the street is tough enough, and you will need all your wits to survive this, er, dog-eat-dog world.

Being a cat on the street is tough enough, and you will need all your wits to survive this, er, dog-eat-dog world. Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD [4.7-stars / $2.99 ]: Tower defense with amazing graphics, set in the future. Do you have what it takes to hold out?

Tower defense with amazing graphics, set in the future. Do you have what it takes to hold out? Ruby Square [5.0-stars / $0.99 ]: This is a fun puzzle game where you rotate a square of different-colored blocks to match it with adjacent colors to progress. With more than 700 puzzles, it is certainly going to keep you occupied for hours!

This is a fun puzzle game where you rotate a square of different-colored blocks to match it with adjacent colors to progress. With more than 700 puzzles, it is certainly going to keep you occupied for hours! Dungeon Corp [4.2-stars / $0.99 ]: You might look like the nerdiest guy at the office, but deep down inside, you're a hero, on your way to finding more items and gaining more experience points to become infinitely more powerful!

You might look like the nerdiest guy at the office, but deep down inside, you're a hero, on your way to finding more items and gaining more experience points to become infinitely more powerful! Rusty: Island Survival Pro [4.1-stars / $0.99 ]: An open-world first-person view where you are marooned on an island and need to tame animals and use the landscape to your advantage to survive.

An open-world first-person view where you are marooned on an island and need to tame animals and use the landscape to your advantage to survive. Kingdom Rush Origins TD [4.8-stars / $2.99 ]: Dive deep into the Kingdom Rush lore with this tower defense game that is full of thrills and spills.

Dive deep into the Kingdom Rush lore with this tower defense game that is full of thrills and spills. Heroes Infinity Premium [3.6-stars / $0.99 ]: This RPG title requires you to gain experience and level up accordingly to defeat your enemies.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

Family Tree Photo [4.6-stars / $7.99 ]: How simple is it to draw a family tree? Just drag and drop those portrait photos and you're good to go!

How simple is it to draw a family tree? Just drag and drop those portrait photos and you're good to go! Anime Filter [4.7-stars / $4.99 ]: You can anime just about anything, from humans to pets with this hilarious app!

You can anime just about anything, from humans to pets with this hilarious app! Photo of Clarity [4.6-stars / $1.99 ]: Spruce up your photos without using a professional tool, but with this simple app that sharpens and enhances all your shots.

Spruce up your photos without using a professional tool, but with this simple app that sharpens and enhances all your shots. Planimeter [4.6-stars / $2.99 ]: Measure distances on a physical map using this app! It works like magic.

iOS games

AirAttack 2 [4.8-stars / $0.99 ]: Fantastic-looking shoot 'em up that keeps you engaged as you dodge incoming projectiles while giving your best shot.

Fantastic-looking shoot 'em up that keeps you engaged as you dodge incoming projectiles while giving your best shot. Math Chompers [5.0-stars / $0.99 ]: Want your little ones to get good at math? Perhaps this game will be able to drill fundamentals into your kids in a fun manner...

Want your little ones to get good at math? Perhaps this game will be able to drill fundamentals into your kids in a fun manner... Dot Line [4.2-stars / $0.99 ]: Just how good is your memory? See the pattern that appears and you will need to repeat it flawlessly to progress.

Just how good is your memory? See the pattern that appears and you will need to repeat it flawlessly to progress. Car Mechanic Tycoon [4.2-stars / $2.99 ]: Managing a business can be tricky, especially as a car mechanic. Just how well can you run this business to end up filthy rich?

Managing a business can be tricky, especially as a car mechanic. Just how well can you run this business to end up filthy rich? Mazetron [4.5-stars / $0.99 ]: Remember those old school arcade cabinets with a high score? You control a red square who wanders around the screen, avoiding obstacles. The longer you survive, the higher your score...

Remember those old school arcade cabinets with a high score? You control a red square who wanders around the screen, avoiding obstacles. The longer you survive, the higher your score... Asteroid Apocalypse [4.3-stars / $0.99 ]: There is a deluge of asteroids headed your way. Your task is to save the planet by blasting these rocks with your arsenal of weapons.

Hopefully, some of these recommended apps will be able to help you get through the weekend with some fun. What do you think of our list this week? Just in case you are looking for some online games to satiate your gaming appetite without requiring an Internet connection, check out our linked story below.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on Friday's selections before we wind down for the weekend. Did you come across any other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Share your recommendations with us in the comments!