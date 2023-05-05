Apple's Cheap iPad 9 is Even Getting Cheaper at 18% Off

Jade Bryan
If you've previously considering of purchasing an iPad 9 or trying an Apple-made tablet, today is a great opportunity to take the plunge for a cheap. Amazon offers the Apple iPad 9th gen (2021) with a $60 off that drops the slab to $269, which is the second best recorded price we've seen.

The best thing about this deal is that all variants and color options of the iPad 9 (review) are listed with a 17 to 18 percent discount. Meaning, you can also opt for the Apple iPad 9 with 256 GB storage at its cheaper price of $399 or after the $70 reduction is applied.

Apple iPad 9 is a worthy casual tablet

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is a no-fuss tablet. It is powered by an A13 Bionic chipset that still performs as speedy as the processor of the latest iPad model, albeit the difference is barely noticeable. You can run multiple apps or switch between them without experiencing stuttering on the device. Plus, gaming is a breeze even for graphics-intensive titles.

Taking notes or sketching on the iPad 9 using an active stylus is supported. You can pair it with an official Apple Pencil 1st gen or alternatively pick a third-party pen. To level your video calls, Center Stage is now added for the ultrawide 12 MP selfie camera. Meanwhile, the rear snapper is capable of capturing more than decent pictures of your documents.

Apple iPad 9 2021
The Apple iPad 9 2021 is compatible with the Apple Pencil 1st gen. / © NextPit

The battery life is among what makes the iPad 9 a worthy casual tablet to buy. Its 32.4 Wh or 8557 mAh battery capacity is rated to last 10 hours by Apple, but this surprisingly translates to about two to three days with combined usage, which is a significant number if you binge or browse a lot.

If you've been waiting for a deal, the $269 is a phenomenal offer for a reliable Apple iPad. At the same time, it's best to act quickly while the discount is still live. On the other hand, we'd like to know if you're planning to buy one. Hit us up in the comments on what you think of this iPad sale.

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Junior Editor

