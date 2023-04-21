Free Android and iOS Apps of the week

Wind down the week with free apps from Google Play and Apple App Stores. Normally, these paid apps are free for a limited time only, there is no need to fork out a single ent! Take advantage of these deals on your Android or iPhone before they expire.

Take note that these apps are listed for free at the time of publishing, although we do not have any idea when these offers will expire, so they might end up as paid status by the time you finish reading this article or try to download them. This is rather unfortunate because there is no set timeframe for app promotions on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and such deals can disappear just as quickly as they were added without any prior notification.

We also want to take note that while we curate this list of free apps, we do not install them like how we do with our Top 5 Apps of the Week. Therefore, we recommend that you exercise caution and conduct your own research before downloading any of these apps, as some may contain in-app purchases or hidden costs.

If you come across an app or game on our list that piques your interest but you don't need it right now, consider installing it and then deleting it from your device. This will save it to your app library, allowing you to install it again in the future when you need it.

Android apps available for free for a limited time

Android apps for productivity and lifestyle

Identify Dog Breed Pro [3.8-stars / $0.99 ]: Ever wondered what breed is that dog at the park? Perhaps this app can help you out.

Reminder Pro [4.2-stars / $2.99 ]: Need help remembering things? This app will be able to help you get your life in order using reminders if you are easily forgetful.

Tape-a-Talk Pro Voice Recorder [4.7-stars / $3.99 ]: Record audio and voice messages with this unique app instead of your stock phone app.

Android games

Space Shooter [4.6-stars / $0.99 ]: A top-down shooter that requires lightning-fast reflexes as you attempt to save the galaxy from annihilation.

Cartoon Craft [4.6-stars / $1.99 ]: Orcs vs humans in a real-time strategy game. Who will emerge as the victor?

Live or Die Survival Pro [4.4-stars / $0.99 ]: Can you keep your wits about you to survive in this zombie apocalypse environment?

oO [4.7-stars / $0.99 ]: A minimalist dodge 'em up/endless runner game that sees your tiny circle be an acrobatic star, jumping through hoops.

Merge Cafe [4.3-stars / $4.99 ]: You just want your city to thrive, and what better way to do so than to come up with a cafe that serves goodies? This is crafting on a whole new level!

Stickman Legends [4.4-stars / $0.99 ]: Battle your way through countless hordes of enemies while leveling up and becoming more powerful.

Stunt Legend Epic Crash Racing [4.7-stars / $0.99 ]: All the thrills and spills of stunt racing without having to risk life and limb.

Demon Hunter Premium [4.8-stars / $0.99 ]: Hack and slash your way through hordes of enemies in this highly rated title.

iOS apps available for free for a limited time

iOS apps for productivity and lifestyle

cRate Pro [4.7-stars / $0.99 ]: Now that international borders have opened and travel has picked up, this currency converter app can be your best friend when you're on holiday!

Voice Counter on Lock Screen [4.5-stars / $1.99 ]: A tally counter with voice announcements, it works even when your screen is locked!

Adblocker for YouTube [4.5-stars / $2.99 ]: Here is an app that anyone who doesn't want to pay for YouTube Premium will like, letting you view YouTube videos sans ads.

MovieSpirit [4.7-stars / $9.99 ]: Make video edits on-the-fly with this nifty app.

iOS games

HIX: Puzzle Islands [4.7-stars / $ 1.99 ]: Connect paths to different islands as you indulge in this unique adventure puzzler.

Stranger Danger [5.0-stars / $0.99 ]: A social card game that you play with friends, leading to potentially hilarious situations.

Zombie Survival Shooter Game [4.3-stars / $9.99 ]: Kill zombie after zombie in a brainless game that still somehow manages to remain fun.

Drop Flop! [4.7-stars / $0.99 ]: Just how fast are your reflexes? Find out in this game where you need to catch dropping balls.

Crazy Caps [4.5-stars / $0.99 ]: A 3-match puzzle game that you will never get tired of playing!

Bug Drop! [5.0-stars / $0.99 ]: Close to 50 levels of parachuting fun, this is like a budget version of Sonic the Hedgehog as you go around collecting...yep, you've guessed it - rings!

We have come to the end of this week's list for now.

